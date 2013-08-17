Trending

UCI announces world championship allocations

Teams for TTT, road race entries awarded

Image 1 of 3

Head down: The moment Gilbert (Belgium) danced away from the best riders in the world to win his first rainbow jersey.

Head down: The moment Gilbert (Belgium) danced away from the best riders in the world to win his first rainbow jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) proudly wears the rainbow jersey.

Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) proudly wears the rainbow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Garner took her second junior women's road race rainbow jersey

Garner took her second junior women's road race rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI announced Friday the full allotment of teams for the UCI Road World Championships in Florence, Italy. The week of racing will begin with the team time trial: 51 men's trade teams and 20 women's trade teams have qualified for the event, but it is expected that not all teams will accept the invitations. The 19 WorldTour teams, however, are required to compete. The team time trial squads will consist of six riders each who will contest a 56.8km course for men or 42.8km course for women on September 22.

Related Articles

Belgium still to guarantee full Worlds representation

WorldTour rankings determine Worlds road race allocations

For the elite men's road race, only eight countries earned the full complement of 9 riders: Spain, Colombia, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, France, Poland and Switzerland. Great Britain earned 8 starters, while Belgium, the Czech Republic and the USA have seven.

The maximum number of starters per nation for the U23 men's road race is 5: Eritrea, Colombia, the USA, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and 15 European countries earned that number.

For the elite women, the maximum is seven, with an extra place earned by defending champion Marianne Vos for the Netherlands. Italy, the USA, Sweden and Australia were the only countries to take the maximum allotment..

Qualifying teams for TTT

World Tour Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1AG2R La Mondiale
2Astana Pro Team
3Belkin – Pro Cycling Team
4BMC Racing Team
5Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Euskaltel Euskadi
7FDJ.fr
8Garmin Sharp
9Katusha
10Lampre – Merida
11Lotto – Belisol
12Movistar Team
13Omega Pharma – Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Orica GreenEDGE
15Radioshack Leopard
16Sky Procycling
17Team Argos – Shimano
18Team Saxo – Tinkoff
19Vacansoleil – DCM Pro Cycling Team

European Tour qualifying teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Team Europcar
2Team Gourmetfein Simplon
3Adria Mobil
4IAM Cycling
5Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
6Kolss Cycling Team
7Vini Fantini – Selle Italia
8CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Sojasun
11Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Team NetApp - Endura
14Rabobank Development Team
15La Pomme Marseille
16Leopard – Trek Continental Team
17Etixx – Ihned
18Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks
19Bretagne – Séché Environnement
20Team Cult Energy

African Tour qualifying team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1MTN – Qhubeka

American Tour qualifying teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
2Funvic Brasilinvest-São José dos Campos
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Jamis - Hagens Berman
5EPM - UNE

Asian Tour qualifying teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tabriz Petrochemical Team
2Team Nippo – De Rosa
3Continental Team Astana
4Terengganu Cycling Team
5RTS Racing Team

Invited Oceania UCI Team by the UCI Oceania Tour
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers

Women's Qualifying Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rabo Women Cycling Team
2Orica-AIS
3Specialized – lululemon
4Hitec Products UCK
5Wiggle Honda
6Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
7Bepink
8Pasta Zara – Cogeas
9MCipollini Giordana
10Team Argos - Shimano
11Lotto Belisol Ladies
12Team Tibco – To The Top
13Boels Dolman Cycling Team
14Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Rusvelo
16Faren Kuota
17Chirio Forno D’Asolo
18S.C. Michela Fanini – Rox
19GSD Gestion – Kallisto
20Team Pratomagno Women

Qualifying nations for Elite Men Road Race

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain9pts
2Colombia9
3Italy9
4Netherlands9
5Australia9
6France9
7Poland9
8Switzerland9
9Great Britain8
10Belgium7
11Czech Republic7
12United States of America7
13Austria6
14Germany6
15Islamic Republic of Iran6
16Morocco6
17Slovakia6
18Slovenia6
19Ukraine6
20Venezuela6
21Ireland4
22Algeria3
23Brazil3
24Canada3
25Costa Rica3
26Croatia3
27Denmark3
28Eritrea3
29Estonia3
30Hong Kong, China3
31Kazakhstan3
32Latvia3
33Lithuania3
34Malaysia3
35Mexico3
36New Zealand3
37Norway3
38Portugal3
39Russian Federation3
40Sweden3
41Turkey3
42Republic of South Africa2
43Argentina1
44Belarus1
45Bulgaria1
46Ecuador1
47Finland1
48Greece1
49Hungary1
50Luxembourg1
51Republic of Moldova1
52Romania1
53Serbia1
54Tunisia1