UCI announces world championship allocations
Teams for TTT, road race entries awarded
The UCI announced Friday the full allotment of teams for the UCI Road World Championships in Florence, Italy. The week of racing will begin with the team time trial: 51 men's trade teams and 20 women's trade teams have qualified for the event, but it is expected that not all teams will accept the invitations. The 19 WorldTour teams, however, are required to compete. The team time trial squads will consist of six riders each who will contest a 56.8km course for men or 42.8km course for women on September 22.
For the elite men's road race, only eight countries earned the full complement of 9 riders: Spain, Colombia, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, France, Poland and Switzerland. Great Britain earned 8 starters, while Belgium, the Czech Republic and the USA have seven.
The maximum number of starters per nation for the U23 men's road race is 5: Eritrea, Colombia, the USA, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and 15 European countries earned that number.
For the elite women, the maximum is seven, with an extra place earned by defending champion Marianne Vos for the Netherlands. Italy, the USA, Sweden and Australia were the only countries to take the maximum allotment..
Qualifying teams for TTT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Belkin – Pro Cycling Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|7
|FDJ.fr
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|9
|Katusha
|10
|Lampre – Merida
|11
|Lotto – Belisol
|12
|Movistar Team
|13
|Omega Pharma – Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Orica GreenEDGE
|15
|Radioshack Leopard
|16
|Sky Procycling
|17
|Team Argos – Shimano
|18
|Team Saxo – Tinkoff
|19
|Vacansoleil – DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Team Europcar
|2
|Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|3
|Adria Mobil
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|6
|Kolss Cycling Team
|7
|Vini Fantini – Selle Italia
|8
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Sojasun
|11
|Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Team NetApp - Endura
|14
|Rabobank Development Team
|15
|La Pomme Marseille
|16
|Leopard – Trek Continental Team
|17
|Etixx – Ihned
|18
|Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks
|19
|Bretagne – Séché Environnement
|20
|Team Cult Energy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|MTN – Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|Funvic Brasilinvest-São José dos Campos
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|EPM - UNE
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2
|Team Nippo – De Rosa
|3
|Continental Team Astana
|4
|Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|RTS Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2
|Orica-AIS
|3
|Specialized – lululemon
|4
|Hitec Products UCK
|5
|Wiggle Honda
|6
|Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|7
|Bepink
|8
|Pasta Zara – Cogeas
|9
|MCipollini Giordana
|10
|Team Argos - Shimano
|11
|Lotto Belisol Ladies
|12
|Team Tibco – To The Top
|13
|Boels Dolman Cycling Team
|14
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Rusvelo
|16
|Faren Kuota
|17
|Chirio Forno D’Asolo
|18
|S.C. Michela Fanini – Rox
|19
|GSD Gestion – Kallisto
|20
|Team Pratomagno Women
Qualifying nations for Elite Men Road Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|9
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|9
|3
|Italy
|9
|4
|Netherlands
|9
|5
|Australia
|9
|6
|France
|9
|7
|Poland
|9
|8
|Switzerland
|9
|9
|Great Britain
|8
|10
|Belgium
|7
|11
|Czech Republic
|7
|12
|United States of America
|7
|13
|Austria
|6
|14
|Germany
|6
|15
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|6
|16
|Morocco
|6
|17
|Slovakia
|6
|18
|Slovenia
|6
|19
|Ukraine
|6
|20
|Venezuela
|6
|21
|Ireland
|4
|22
|Algeria
|3
|23
|Brazil
|3
|24
|Canada
|3
|25
|Costa Rica
|3
|26
|Croatia
|3
|27
|Denmark
|3
|28
|Eritrea
|3
|29
|Estonia
|3
|30
|Hong Kong, China
|3
|31
|Kazakhstan
|3
|32
|Latvia
|3
|33
|Lithuania
|3
|34
|Malaysia
|3
|35
|Mexico
|3
|36
|New Zealand
|3
|37
|Norway
|3
|38
|Portugal
|3
|39
|Russian Federation
|3
|40
|Sweden
|3
|41
|Turkey
|3
|42
|Republic of South Africa
|2
|43
|Argentina
|1
|44
|Belarus
|1
|45
|Bulgaria
|1
|46
|Ecuador
|1
|47
|Finland
|1
|48
|Greece
|1
|49
|Hungary
|1
|50
|Luxembourg
|1
|51
|Republic of Moldova
|1
|52
|Romania
|1
|53
|Serbia
|1
|54
|Tunisia
|1
