UCI announces world championship allocations

The UCI announced Friday the full allotment of teams for the UCI Road World Championships in Florence, Italy. The week of racing will begin with the team time trial: 51 men's trade teams and 20 women's trade teams have qualified for the event, but it is expected that not all teams will accept the invitations. The 19 WorldTour teams, however, are required to compete. The team time trial squads will consist of six riders each who will contest a 56.8km course for men or 42.8km course for women on September 22.

For the elite men's road race, only eight countries earned the full complement of 9 riders: Spain, Colombia, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, France, Poland and Switzerland. Great Britain earned 8 starters, while Belgium, the Czech Republic and the USA have seven.

The maximum number of starters per nation for the U23 men's road race is 5: Eritrea, Colombia, the USA, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and 15 European countries earned that number.

For the elite women, the maximum is seven, with an extra place earned by defending champion Marianne Vos for the Netherlands. Italy, the USA, Sweden and Australia were the only countries to take the maximum allotment..

Qualifying teams for TTT

World Tour Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 AG2R La Mondiale 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Belkin – Pro Cycling Team 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Euskaltel Euskadi 7 FDJ.fr 8 Garmin Sharp 9 Katusha 10 Lampre – Merida 11 Lotto – Belisol 12 Movistar Team 13 Omega Pharma – Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Orica GreenEDGE 15 Radioshack Leopard 16 Sky Procycling 17 Team Argos – Shimano 18 Team Saxo – Tinkoff 19 Vacansoleil – DCM Pro Cycling Team

European Tour qualifying teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Team Europcar 2 Team Gourmetfein Simplon 3 Adria Mobil 4 IAM Cycling 5 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 6 Kolss Cycling Team 7 Vini Fantini – Selle Italia 8 CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Sojasun 11 Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Team NetApp - Endura 14 Rabobank Development Team 15 La Pomme Marseille 16 Leopard – Trek Continental Team 17 Etixx – Ihned 18 Cyclingteam de Rijke - Shanks 19 Bretagne – Séché Environnement 20 Team Cult Energy

African Tour qualifying team # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 MTN – Qhubeka

American Tour qualifying teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 Funvic Brasilinvest-São José dos Campos 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Jamis - Hagens Berman 5 EPM - UNE

Asian Tour qualifying teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2 Team Nippo – De Rosa 3 Continental Team Astana 4 Terengganu Cycling Team 5 RTS Racing Team

Invited Oceania UCI Team by the UCI Oceania Tour # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Huon Salmon - Genesys Wealth Advisers

Women's Qualifying Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rabo Women Cycling Team 2 Orica-AIS 3 Specialized – lululemon 4 Hitec Products UCK 5 Wiggle Honda 6 Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 7 Bepink 8 Pasta Zara – Cogeas 9 MCipollini Giordana 10 Team Argos - Shimano 11 Lotto Belisol Ladies 12 Team Tibco – To The Top 13 Boels Dolman Cycling Team 14 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Rusvelo 16 Faren Kuota 17 Chirio Forno D’Asolo 18 S.C. Michela Fanini – Rox 19 GSD Gestion – Kallisto 20 Team Pratomagno Women

