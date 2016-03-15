UCI announce Rio Olympic Games track allocations

The Olympic Rings outside the Lee Valley VeloPark velodrome are a reminder of the 2012 London Games (Image credit: SWpix.com)

The UCI have announced the track allocations for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in August with Australia, Germany and New Zealand qualifying with a full quota of riders. The five Olympic track events are the team pursuit, omnium, keirin, sprint and team sprint. In total, 36 nations have qualified riders for Rio with several reserve positions on offer.

Following strong performances through the World Cup rounds and the World Championships earlier this month, Australia, Germany and New Zealand will have two riders for the men and women's sprint and keirin events, one rider for the omnium and a men's and women's team pursuit squad. Great Britain missed qualification for the women's team sprint and as a result have one rider for the sprint but will field riders in every other event.

China and Canada have a full quota of riders for the women's events although the later will only send one male track rider to Rio in the keirin. The Chinese men's team have qualified for the team sprint, one rider for the sprint and reserve places for the team pursuit and omnium.

The Nertherlands qualified riders for every event bar the women's team pursuit, while France missed qualifying both of its team pursuit squads. Spain will have one male track rider in Rio, for the sprint, but fared better in the women's events with riders for the team pursuit, sprint and keirin.

Hong Kong, South Korea, Poland and Venezuela have also qualified for at least three events.