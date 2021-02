UAE Tour stage 2 time trial start times

Stage 2 at the UAE Tour brings a 13 kilometre individual time trial around the Al Hudayriat Island cycling track, which is sure to shape the general classification. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the favourite, as he has swept the all of the previous seven races against the clock in which he has ridden, from World Champion’s rainbow jersey and all three TTs in the Giro d'Italia to this season's Etoile des Bessèges.

This event is an early test for GC riders like João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) as well as current race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who won a frantic, wind-affected opening stage.

Van der Poel will be the final rider of 139 to take the course on Monday. He has a four-second advantage on GC over David Dekker (Jumbo-Visma), and in third place is Michael Mørkøv (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at six seconds back. Almeida sits in fourth place at seven seconds back, separated by one second from Pogačar in fifth.