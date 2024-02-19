UAE Tour stage 2 individual time trial start times
Brandon McNulty favourite among 139 riders on start list
The second day of racing at the 2024 UAE Tour makes a return to Al Hudayriyat Island for the individual time trial, last contested there three years ago. The stage 2 individual time trial takes place on Al Hudayriyat Island on a very fast 12.1km course. There is only one intermediate time check for the route, at kilometre 5.7.
The first rider down the ramp at 11:00 CET (14:00 local time) will be Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), with 138 more riders to follow. The final rider will be stage 1 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), wearing the leader’s jersey, taking the course at 13:18 CET (16:18 local time).
A favourite in the race against the clock is Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), who was fourth in the discipline at last year’s World Championships. The reigning US national champion already has a GC win at Volta Valenciana, and he’ll get to showcase his stars-and-stripes jersey for the first time this year at the UAE Tour.
His last ITT competition in a stage race was last September when he finished second at Tour Luxembourg. He is among the early starters, the 11th rider to take the course.
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), like McNulty are both just 10 seconds off the race lead set by Monday’s winner Merlier, and could use the short course as a marker to stamp impressions for the GC. Yates, who finished third overall last year in the UAE, performed well on the 22.4km ITT at the 2023 Tour de France, riding to seventh. Kooij has tried to improve his individual performances, and was third in a 6.6km prologue at ZLM Tour last year.
While flat and using wide roads, it is not without technical points to keep riders alert, especially a pair of u-turns situated between a sweeping clockwise spiral. The first u-turn comes at kilometre 7.5, which leads to a swooping 1.7-mile, “S”-shaped portion of the course. At the end of the spiral is the second u-turn, which leaves a swooping and slightly uphill section of 2.9km to the line for the clock to stop.
Hudayriyat Island hosted the individual time trial in 2021, but on a different course. That year, Ineos’s Filippo Ganna won the 13km route by 14 seconds over Stefan Bissegger (EF Education).
Last year Soudal-QuickStep won the team time trial on stage 2 at Khalifa Port, with Remco Evenepoel riding along with Merlier, who had also won the opening stage.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:00:00
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis
|14:01:00
|3
|Gleb Syritsa Astana Qazaqstan
|14:02:00
|4
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|14:03:00
|5
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty
|14:04:00
|6
|Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale
|14:05:00
|7
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Israel Premier Tech
|14:06:00
|8
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:07:00
|9
|Jarne van de Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:08:00
|10
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|14:09:00
|11
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|14:10:00
|12
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar
|14:11:00
|13
|Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:12:00
|14
|David Poole (GBr) DSM Firmenich PostNL
|14:13:00
|15
|Tim van Dijke (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:14:00
|16
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|14:15:00
|17
|Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec-Vini Fantini
|14:16:00
|18
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|14:17:00
|19
|Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|14:18:00
|20
|Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:19:00
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:20:00
|22
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|14:21:00
|23
|Harold Alfons Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:22:00
|24
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla
|14:23:00
|25
|Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty
|14:24:00
|26
|Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale
|14:25:00
|27
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Premier Tech
|14:26:00
|28
|Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:27:00
|29
|Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:28:00
|30
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|14:29:00
|31
|Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|14:30:00
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar
|14:31:00
|33
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:32:00
|34
|Timo Roosen (Ned) DSM Firmenich PostNL
|14:33:00
|35
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:34:00
|36
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|14:35:00
|37
|Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Corratec-Vini Fantini
|14:36:00
|38
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|14:37:00
|39
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|14:38:00
|40
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:39:00
|41
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:40:00
|42
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|14:41:00
|43
|Michael Morkov (Den) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:42:00
|44
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|14:43:00
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarche-Wanty
|14:44:00
|46
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale
|14:45:00
|47
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel Premier Tech
|14:46:00
|48
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:47:00
|49
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|14:48:00
|50
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|14:49:00
|51
|Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|14:50:00
|52
|Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar
|14:51:00
|53
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:52:00
|54
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) DSM Firmenich PostNL
|14:53:00
|55
|Mick van Dijke (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:54:00
|56
|Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|14:55:00
|57
|Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Corratec-Vini Fantini
|14:56:00
|58
|Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling
|14:57:00
|59
|Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|14:58:00
|60
|Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:59:00
|61
|Michael Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:00:00
|62
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis
|15:01:00
|63
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Astana Qazaqstan
|15:02:00
|64
|Kelland o'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla
|15:03:00
|65
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty
|15:04:00
|66
|Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale
|15:05:00
|67
|Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel Premier Tech
|15:06:00
|68
|Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:07:00
|69
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny
|15:08:00
|70
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|15:09:00
|71
|Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|15:10:00
|72
|Ivan Romeo (Spa) Movistar
|15:11:00
|73
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:12:00
|74
|Tobias Andresen (Den) DSM Firmenich PostNL
|15:13:00
|75
|Tosh van der Sande (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:14:00
|76
|Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious
|15:15:00
|77
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Corratec-Vini Fantini
|15:16:00
|78
|Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|15:17:00
|79
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|15:18:00
|80
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:19:00
|81
|Andrew August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:20:00
|82
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|15:21:00
|83
|Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan
|15:22:00
|84
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla
|15:23:00
|85
|Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty
|15:24:00
|86
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale
|15:25:00
|87
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Premier Tech
|15:26:00
|88
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:27:00
|89
|Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny
|15:28:00
|90
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|15:29:00
|91
|Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15:30:00
|92
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar
|15:31:00
|93
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:32:00
|94
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) DSM Firmenich PostNL
|15:33:00
|95
|Loe van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:34:00
|96
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|15:35:00
|97
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec-Vini Fantini
|15:36:00
|98
|Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|15:37:00
|99
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep
|15:38:00
|100
|Jack Rootkin-Gray (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:39:00
|101
|Oscar Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:40:00
|102
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis
|15:41:00
|103
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan
|15:42:00
|104
|Jan Maas (Ned) Jayco AlUla
|15:43:00
|105
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty
|15:44:00
|106
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale
|15:45:00
|107
|Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel Premier Tech
|15:46:00
|108
|Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:47:00
|109
|Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|15:48:00
|110
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek
|15:49:00
|111
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|15:50:00
|112
|Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar
|15:51:00
|113
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:52:00
|114
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) DSM Firmenich PostNL
|15:53:00
|115
|Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:54:00
|116
|Cameron Scott (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15:55:00
|117
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Corratec-Vini Fantini
|15:56:00
|118
|Sebastian Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling
|15:57:00
|119
|Bert van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|15:58:00
|120
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:59:00
|121
|Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:00:00
|122
|Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis
|16:01:00
|123
|Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|16:02:00
|124
|Jesus David Jimenez Pena (Col) Jayco AlUla
|16:03:00
|125
|Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty
|16:04:00
|126
|Ben o'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale
|16:05:00
|127
|George Bennett (NZl) Israel Premier Tech
|16:06:00
|128
|Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:07:00
|129
|Thomas de Gendt (Bel) Lotto Dstny
|16:08:00
|130
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|16:09:00
|131
|Juan Seba Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16:10:00
|132
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar
|16:11:00
|133
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:12:00
|134
|Enzo Leijnse (Ned) DSM Firmenich PostNL
|16:13:00
|135
|Attila Valter (Hun) Visma-Lease a Bike
|16:14:00
|136
|Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious
|16:15:00
|137
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec-Vini Fantini
|16:16:00
|138
|Nils Brun (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|16:17:00
|139
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|16:18:00
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1