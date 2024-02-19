UAE Tour stage 2 individual time trial start times

By Jackie Tyson
published

Brandon McNulty favourite among 139 riders on start list

Brandon Mcnulty (UAE Team Emirates) last competed in an ITT at 2023 Tour Luxembourg
Brandon Mcnulty (UAE Team Emirates) last competed in an ITT at 2023 Tour Luxembourg (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second day of racing at the 2024 UAE Tour makes a return to Al Hudayriyat Island for the individual time trial, last contested there three years ago. The stage 2 individual time trial takes place on Al Hudayriyat Island on a very fast 12.1km course. There is only one intermediate time check for the route, at kilometre 5.7.

The first rider down the ramp at 11:00 CET (14:00 local time) will be Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), with 138 more riders to follow. The final rider will be stage 1 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), wearing the leader’s jersey, taking the course at 13:18 CET (16:18 local time).

A favourite in the race against the clock is Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), who was fourth in the discipline at last year’s World Championships. The reigning US national champion already has a GC win at Volta Valenciana, and he’ll get to showcase his stars-and-stripes jersey for the first time this year at the UAE Tour. 

His last ITT competition in a stage race was last September when he finished second at Tour Luxembourg. He is among the early starters, the 11th rider to take the course.

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) and Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), like McNulty are both just 10 seconds off the race lead set by Monday’s winner Merlier, and could use the short course as a marker to stamp impressions for the GC. Yates, who finished third overall last year in the UAE, performed well on the 22.4km ITT at the 2023 Tour de France, riding to seventh. Kooij has tried to improve his individual performances, and was third in a 6.6km prologue at ZLM Tour last year.

While flat and using wide roads, it is not without technical points to keep riders alert, especially a pair of u-turns situated between a sweeping clockwise spiral. The first u-turn comes at kilometre 7.5, which leads to a swooping 1.7-mile, “S”-shaped portion of the course. At the end of the spiral is the second u-turn, which leaves a swooping and slightly uphill section of 2.9km to the line for the clock to stop.

Hudayriyat Island hosted the individual time trial in 2021, but on a different course. That year, Ineos’s Filippo Ganna won the 13km route by 14 seconds over Stefan Bissegger (EF Education). 

Last year Soudal-QuickStep won the team time trial on stage 2 at Khalifa Port, with Remco Evenepoel riding along with Merlier, who had also won the opening stage. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:00:00
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Cofidis 14:01:00
3Gleb Syritsa Astana Qazaqstan 14:02:00
4Elmar Reinders (Ned) Jayco AlUla 14:03:00
5Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarche-Wanty 14:04:00
6Valentin Retailleau (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale 14:05:00
7Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Israel Premier Tech 14:06:00
8Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:07:00
9Jarne van de Paar (Bel) Lotto Dstny 14:08:00
10Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Lidl-Trek 14:09:00
11Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 14:10:00
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar 14:11:00
13Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:12:00
14David Poole (GBr) DSM Firmenich PostNL 14:13:00
15Tim van Dijke (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 14:14:00
16Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 14:15:00
17Marco Murgano (Ita) Corratec-Vini Fantini 14:16:00
18Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling 14:17:00
19Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 14:18:00
20Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 14:19:00
21Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:20:00
22Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 14:21:00
23Harold Alfons Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan 14:22:00
24Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco AlUla 14:23:00
25Alexy Faure Prost (Fra) Intermarche-Wanty 14:24:00
26Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale 14:25:00
27Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Premier Tech 14:26:00
28Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:27:00
29Lennert van Eetvelt (Bel) Lotto Dstny 14:28:00
30Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 14:29:00
31Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 14:30:00
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar 14:31:00
33Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:32:00
34Timo Roosen (Ned) DSM Firmenich PostNL 14:33:00
35Olav Kooij (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 14:34:00
36Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 14:35:00
37Alessandro Monaco (Ita) Corratec-Vini Fantini 14:36:00
38Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling 14:37:00
39Jordi Warlop (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 14:38:00
40Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 14:39:00
41Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 14:40:00
42Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 14:41:00
43Michael Morkov (Den) Astana Qazaqstan 14:42:00
44Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jayco AlUla 14:43:00
45Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarche-Wanty 14:44:00
46Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale 14:45:00
47Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Israel Premier Tech 14:46:00
48Silvan Dillier (Swi) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:47:00
49Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Dstny 14:48:00
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 14:49:00
51Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14:50:00
52Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar 14:51:00
53Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:52:00
54Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) DSM Firmenich PostNL 14:53:00
55Mick van Dijke (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 14:54:00
56Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 14:55:00
57Samuele Zambelli (Ita) Corratec-Vini Fantini 14:56:00
58Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling 14:57:00
59Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 14:58:00
60Markel Beloki Fernandez (Spa) EF Education-EasyPost 14:59:00
61Michael Leonard (Can) Ineos Grenadiers 15:00:00
62Christophe Noppe (Bel) Cofidis 15:01:00
63Mark Cavendish (GBr) Astana Qazaqstan 15:02:00
64Kelland o'Brien (Aus) Jayco AlUla 15:03:00
65Tom Paquot (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty 15:04:00
66Valentin Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale 15:05:00
67Oded Kogut (Isr) Israel Premier Tech 15:06:00
68Jason Osborne (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:07:00
69Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Lotto Dstny 15:08:00
70Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 15:09:00
71Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 15:10:00
72Ivan Romeo (Spa) Movistar 15:11:00
73Sam Welsford (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:12:00
74Tobias Andresen (Den) DSM Firmenich PostNL 15:13:00
75Tosh van der Sande (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:14:00
76Torstein Traeen (Nor) Bahrain Victorious 15:15:00
77Attilio Viviani (Ita) Corratec-Vini Fantini 15:16:00
78Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:17:00
79Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 15:18:00
80Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 15:19:00
81Andrew August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 15:20:00
82Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 15:21:00
83Harold Martin Lopez Granizo (Ecu) Astana Qazaqstan 15:22:00
84Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco AlUla 15:23:00
85Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty 15:24:00
86Sam Bennett (Irl) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale 15:25:00
87Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Premier Tech 15:26:00
88Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:27:00
89Johannes Adamietz (Ger) Lotto Dstny 15:28:00
90Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Lidl-Trek 15:29:00
91Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 15:30:00
92Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar 15:31:00
93Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:32:00
94Alexander Edmondson (Aus) DSM Firmenich PostNL 15:33:00
95Loe van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:34:00
96Nikias Arndt (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 15:35:00
97Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Corratec-Vini Fantini 15:36:00
98Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:37:00
99Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep 15:38:00
100Jack Rootkin-Gray (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 15:39:00
101Oscar Rodriguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 15:40:00
102Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 15:41:00
103Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan 15:42:00
104Jan Maas (Ned) Jayco AlUla 15:43:00
105Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarche-Wanty 15:44:00
106Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale 15:45:00
107Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel Premier Tech 15:46:00
108Henri Uhlig (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:47:00
109Henri Vandenabeele (Bel) Lotto Dstny 15:48:00
110Patrick Konrad (Aut) Lidl-Trek 15:49:00
111Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 15:50:00
112Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar 15:51:00
113Danny van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:52:00
114Julius van den Berg (Ned) DSM Firmenich PostNL 15:53:00
115Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:54:00
116Cameron Scott (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15:55:00
117Mark Stewart (GBr) Corratec-Vini Fantini 15:56:00
118Sebastian Changizi (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling 15:57:00
119Bert van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 15:58:00
120Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 15:59:00
121Tobias Svendsen Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 16:00:00
122Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis 16:01:00
123Michele Gazzoli (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan 16:02:00
124Jesus David Jimenez Pena (Col) Jayco AlUla 16:03:00
125Gijs van Hoecke (Bel) Intermarche-Wanty 16:04:00
126Ben o'Connor (Aus) Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale 16:05:00
127George Bennett (NZl) Israel Premier Tech 16:06:00
128Fabio van den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:07:00
129Thomas de Gendt (Bel) Lotto Dstny 16:08:00
130Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Lidl-Trek 16:09:00
131Juan Seba Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16:10:00
132Remi Cavagna (Fra) Movistar 16:11:00
133Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:12:00
134Enzo Leijnse (Ned) DSM Firmenich PostNL 16:13:00
135Attila Valter (Hun) Visma-Lease a Bike 16:14:00
136Johan Price Pejtersen (Den) Bahrain Victorious 16:15:00
137Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Corratec-Vini Fantini 16:16:00
138Nils Brun (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 16:17:00
139Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 16:18:00

