UAE Team Emirates-XRG amongst nine WorldTour teams at 2025 Tour of Britain

12 of the world’s top 17 ranked teams will be in action on British roads in September

Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 08/09/2024 - Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain 2024 - Stage 6: Lowestoft to Felixstowe - Stevie Williams (Israel - Premier Tech) Wins the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain 2024, Oscar Onley (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) take second and Tom Donnenwirth (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale DT) takes third
Stevie Williams won the 2024 Tour of Britain (Image credit: SWpix.com)

The organisers of the Lloyds Tour of Britain have announced the 19 teams for the 2025 edition of the race, with the world's number one team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG on the entry list.

UAE are a new team for 2025 as the Tour of Britain rebuilds after a difficult change of the race organisation and British Cycling taking control.

