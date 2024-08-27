UAE Team Emirates take cautious stance on Adam Yates' boosted Vuelta a España GC prospects

By
published

Briton regained significant GC time with long-distance breakaway triumph in Sierra Nevada

Climber ranking leader Team UAE&#039;s Adam Yates celebrates on the podium after the stage 10 of La Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 160 km race between Ponteareas and Baiona, in Baiona on August 27, 2024. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)
Climber ranking leader Team UAE's Adam Yates celebrates on the podium after the stage 10 of La Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two days after Adam Yates unleashed his inner Tadej Pogačar to go for a 60-kilometre solo breakaway to victory in Sierra Nevada, the next question is where the Briton can go from here in the battle for the overall win in the Vuelta a España in Madrid on September 8.

While the UAE Team Emirates racer said on Sunday that his main goal was the stage 9 win in Granada, his long-distance move also netted him a 3:45 time gap on the GC favourites. The Briton's bad crash on stage 6 and tough day at Villuercas in the heat had all but left him on the sidelines of the overall. But turning that round with an amazing display of climbing power on Sunday in Sierra Nevada put Yates back in the GC game with a vengeance.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.