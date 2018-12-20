UAE Team Emirates show off 2019 jersey

Image 1 of 7 Dan Martin, Fabio Aru and Alexander Kristoff in the 2019 UAE Team Emirates jersey (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 2 of 7 The new jerseys will have the rider's names on them (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 3 of 7 Dan Martin shows off his new jersey (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 4 of 7 Alexander Kristoff has added blue stripes on his 2019 jersey (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 5 of 7 Fabio Aru wears the 2019 UAE Team Emirates jersey (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 6 of 7 White sleeves in 2019 for UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates) Image 7 of 7 The front of the 2019 UAE Team Emirates jersey (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

UAE Team Emirates have revealed their new jersey for the forthcoming season, with Dan Martin, Alexander Kristoff and Fabio Aru showing off the new design.

The black sleeves on the jersey - which is made by Champion System – have gone to be replaced by white for an almost entirely white jersey. The design on the front of the jersey is much simpler, making for a cleaner look in 2019.

The team's name sits on the top half of the jersey with UAE the most prominent lettering on the front. Their sponsor Emirates is written in white lettering on a red band across the centre of the chest. Underneath that the UAE flag spans the width of the jersey in a narrow band, with the team's various sponsors dotted around the remainder of the jersey. While the jersey has added white, the team has opted to stick with black shorts.

Aru's jersey has been customised on the sleeves with the stripes of the Italian flag as former Italian national champion, while Kristoff has the stars and blue strips as a past European Champion.

UAE Team Emirates have made a number of changes within their team for next season, including the signing of Fernando Gaviria. The Colombian moves to the team from Quick-Step Floors and won't be seen in his new kit until he makes his debut with the team next month.