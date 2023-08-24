Lotto Dstny development rider Tijl De Decker 'involved in a crash,' has surgery

Lotto Dstny lines up at the Brussels Cycling Classic with Tijl De Decker as part of the team

Lotto Dstny has said that 22-year-old Belgian development squad rider, Tijl De Decker, had been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash while training.

"Tijl De Decker was involved in a crash today," said the team statement released on Twitter. "He was brought to a local hospital where he underwent surgery."



"Later today he was transported to the UZA [Antwerp University Hospital]. More news about the consequences of the crash will follow after further examinations. Our thoughts & prayers are with Tijl."

The team announced in July that the Paris-Roubaix espoirs winner would be stepping up from the development team to the ProTeam next year. De Decker had immediately impressed on joining the development squad at the start of 2023, first stepping onto the podium at Brussel-Opwijk, then winning a stage of the Tour de Taiwan before in May adding the cobbled trophy of the Paris Roubaix espoirs.

“Tijl turning pro is just a logical choice,” said sports manager Kurt Van de Wouwer in the July media release announcing his signing to the ProTeam. “He already made a big progression this year and we believe he’s still got a big growth margin."