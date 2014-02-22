U23 cyclo-cross world champion Van Aert extends with Vastgoedservice

Image 1 of 3 U23 men's world champion Wout Van Aert (Telenet-Fidea) solos to victory at the Superprestige finale in Middelkerke (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) becomes the U23 world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a contract tug-of-war, U23 cyclo-cross world champion Wout Van Aert has added another year to his contract with the Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace team after his current Telenet-Fidea manager Hans Kasteren tried to buy his contract back.

The 19-year-old parlayed his new status as holder of the rainbow jersey into a more lucrative contract with the team of Timmy Simons, having inked a four-year deal prior to the world championships in Hoogerheide.

Van Aert now has a professional contract that runs through December 31, 2018. "I am convinced that I made the right choice," Van Aert said. "This agreement shows a lot of trust from the Vastgoedservice - Team Golden Palace. The management has planned a great project that I definitely want to be a part of. The outstanding results of the team during their first two months of existence now prove their vision was correct."

Van Aert joins former Telenet-Fidea teammates Rob Peeters and Joeri Adams in the squad on March 1.