Two-year ban deemed 'legally unenforceable' in AusCycling review of Matthew Richardson Great Britain shift

Investigation concludes track rider who swapped nationalities after Olympics 'acted in a way which conflicted with the values of AusCycling’

Matthew Richardson celebrates a success at the Paris Olympic Games while competing for Australia in 2024
Matthew Richardson celebrates a success at the Paris Olympic Games while competing for Australia in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The surprise news soon after the Paris Olympic Games that Matthew Richardson, who had delivered three medals for Australia on the track, was shifting his allegiance to Great Britain triggered a review from AusCycling which has imposed sanctions but ultimately concluded that a two-year non-competition clause was legally unenforceable.

Richardson, who claimed bronze in the team sprint and silver in both the keirin and individual sprint, was born in Maidstone, Kent and lived in Australia since the age of nine. He announced in August that he would return to the United Kingdom and switch nationalities.

"The review, which involved a thorough investigation of Richardson’s actions, has determined he acted in a way which conflicted with the values of AusCycling, the Australian National Team and the broader cycling community," said the national federation in a statement.

AusCycling said that key findings of the review included that Richardson had requested that the UCI delay official disclosure of his nationality change until after the Olympics, a request that was supported by British Cycling and also that he withheld his decision from AusCycling, his teammates and key stakeholders before the Olympic Games. 

