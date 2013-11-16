Two more neo-pros for Team Saxo Bank

Image 1 of 2 The new Saxo Bank Tinkoff team kit (Image credit: Saxo Bank Sungard) Image 2 of 2 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Saxo Bank today announced the signing of two neo-pros for its 2014 roster: Pawel Poljanski of Poland and Slovak Michael Kolar join fellow newcomer Jesper Hansen on the Danish squad.

Poljanski, 23, the 2012 U23 national champion, rode as a trainee with the team this year, while Kolar, 20, comes from the Ducla Trencin-Trek team after scoring four victories this season.

"We believe both Pawel and Michael have the potential to become great bike riders, and by adding them we now have a solid and interesting group of talents, both when it comes to one day races and stage races and skills in all terrains," team owner Bjarne Riis said.

"As a stagiaire Pawel has shown he is a versatile rider who can climb. He has done some great races for the team and on top of that he had some fantastic results in the testing we did with him. So we feel he deserved a contract for the years to come."

"Michael has not yet made a name for himself in cycling, but he certainly has the potential to do so, if he can continue his development. He is still very young, but he is extremely fast and possesses the skills to become a great sprinter."

The Danish-based team will be known as Saxo Bank in 2014 after Tinkoff Credit Systems opted to end its sponsorship. However negotiations are apparently ongoing with Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov for the sale of the team, meaning the Tinkoff could return as a sponsor.