Saxo Bank signs neo-pro Jesper Hansen

The new Saxo Bank Tinkoff team kit (Image credit: Saxo Bank Sungard)

Jesper Hansen will join Saxo Bank next year. The 23-year-old Danish rider was a stagiaire for the team from August of this year and rode the USA Pro CyclingChallenge, World Ports Classic and Italian one-day races Giro dell'Emilia and GP Bruno Beghelli with the team. In Colorado he finished 26th in the overall classification and sixth in the best young rider ranking, underlining his climbing abilities.

"Jesper has shown us that he is ready to be part of the pro peloton after some impressive performances as a stagiaire for our team. He is still young and needs to further develop, but if he can continue to progress, I see a huge potential in him. He is an exceptional climber, and I believe he can grow into a fantastic stage racer in the future. So obviously I'm delighted that he will be part of our team in the years to come," team owner Bjarne Riis says.

Hansen who just turned 23 last month is delighted with his new team. "I look forward to continuiing my development in this team and get the new season started. In my first year as a professional, I'll be focusing on learning, developing and gaining some more experience rather than results, and I feel great support from the team in this matter," Jesper Hansen says.

Hansen comes from Danish continental team Cult Energy and will find current team mate and Liège-Bastogne-Liège U23-winner Michael Valgren at his new team Saxo Bank. The team roster consists of 19 riders at the moment. Bjarne Riis hasn't announced any other new signings yet.