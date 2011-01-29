Two leaders spearhead reshuffled Astana

Image 1 of 12 Team captain and leading force Alexander Vinokourov (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 12 Astana for 2011 (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 12 Alexander VInokourov considers a question at the Astana presentation (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 12 Australian Allan Davis is aiming for Milano-San Remo (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 12 Fredeik Kessiakoff of Sweden (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 12 Team newcomer Mirco Lorenzetto (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 12 Kazakh Maxim Iglinsky smiles for the camera (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 12 Andriy Grivko (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 12 Remy Di Gregorio of France (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 12 Italian Enrico Gasparottois is in his second year with Astana (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 12 Australian Simon Clarke is making his Astana debut (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 12 Roman Kreuziger is looking forward to the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP)

It is with a largely renewed roster that the Kazakh team Astana for 2011 presented itself to the public and press in Monaco on Friday. In the presence of Kairat Kelimbetov, CEO of the sponsoring, state-owned National Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakh cycling federation president, the squad revealed its 27-rider roster, of whom 10 are new signings.



