Trujillo and Tingey join Team Jamis

Image 1 of 3 Skyler Trujillo riding in second place on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 2013 Team Jamis kit (Image credit: Team Jamis) Image 3 of 3 Erica Tingey was the runner-up behind Amanda Carey (Image credit: Jay Burke / Park City Point 2 Point)

Celebrating its fifth season, Team Jamis is returning bigger and better. We are excited to welcome back many of the same faces, as well as two new ones for the 2013 racing season.

New to Team Jamis is U23 cross country and cyclo-cross world championship team member Skyler Trujillo, 21, of Durango, Colorado, and emerging top female athlete Erica Tingey, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Trujillo, at top five finisher at U23 cross country, cyclo-cross and collegiate 'cross national championships, as well as U23 world championship cyclo-cross team member, will bring youth and speed to the team. A Fort Collins, Colorado, native, Trujillo attends Fort Lewis College in Durango.

Also new to the Jamis squad is Erica Tingey, a relative newcomer. Tingey is targeting 2013 as her top five US Pro XCT breakthrough season, as she chases the US Pro XCT and domestic World Cup schedule. All the while juggling a 3-year-old, which should prove a valuable skill as she spends time on the road with the Jamis boys.

Nine-time Israeli champion Rotem Ishay, 26, of Durango is returning to anchor the squad. He'll race along side the versatile masters 'cross world champion Thomas Turner, 30, of Canton, Georgia; Austin, Texas's Blake Harlan, 26; and team manager Jason Sager, 38, of Ogden, Utah.

Team Jamis is excited to mix it up at many kinds of events in 2013: Pro XCT, Big Mountain and Oregon Enduros, Mongolian Bike Challenge, Tour of Malaysia, Whiskey 50, North American World Cups, and everything in between.

The team will race the Jamis Dakar XCT 650 and Dakar XCR 29'er.

2013 Team Jamis

Blake Harlan

Rotem Ishay

Jason Sager

Erica Tingey

Skyler Trujillo

Thomas Turner