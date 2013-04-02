Trott impresses in debut outing with Wiggle Honda

Image 1 of 3 Laura Trott sports the new Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling kit (Image credit: DTPC Honda Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 3 Laura Trott made the break. For her, too, it was her debut for Wiggle Honda Team (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 Sanne van Passen (Rabo Women) was third, ahead of Laura Trott (Wiggle Honda Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Dual Olympic gold medallist from the London Games Laura Trott seemingly eased into her new surroundings on the road by taking an impressive fourth-place at the weekend's GP de Dottignies. The Wiggle Honda recruit took the initiative to make the day's main breakaway and held her nerve throughout the Rabo Women's-dominanted race to finish just off the podium.

Trott's track and now road teammate Danni King was also donning her new colours for 2013 and finished in 12th, one spot behind two-time world road race champion and Wiggle Honda rider Georgia Bronzini.

The UCI-rated 1.2 race marked Trott's first outing with the newly developed Great British squad managed by Commonwealth Games road race gold medallist Rochelle Gilmore. Gilmore was also in attendance for the 113.8km cobbled race and came in with a small group that cross the line a little more than five minutes in arrears.

Trott, a gold medal winner at the 2012 London Games from the team pursuit and omnium was not able to follow the attack by the race's winner Vera Koedooder (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) but was coming into the race clearly motivated. She put up a valiant fight against the Rabo Women Cycling Team who at one point had five riders in the mix of the 13-rider move.

"First road race tomorrow.. Bring it on! #dontstopafter3km," tweeted Trott the day prior to her road debut with Wiggle Honda.

Unable to follow all the moves entering the final kilometres Trott remained content with her place in what was her professional debut on the road. Her team was also pleased with the 20-year-old's result.

"Not going to lie found that pretty hard didnt expect to be in a break all day just wanted to do a good job for the team! 4th isnt to bad!," Trott said on Twitter.

"We're very proud of @LauraTrott31 today, made the break & finished 4th in her first race as a professional with @WiggleHonda #Star," said her Wiggle Honda squad.