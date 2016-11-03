Trofimov joins Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Image 1 of 4 Yury Trofimov (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 4 The breakaway, led here by Héctor Sáez (Caja Rural) and Aitor González (Ampo) (Image credit: Luis Angel Gómez/Ciclismo a Fondo) Image 3 of 4 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) finished 19th on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 The Caja Rural team on the final podium at Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey/Brian Hodes)

Former Russian champion Yuri Trofimov has signed with the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team following the dissolution of his current Tinkoff team.

The 32-year-old has two stage wins at the Critérium du Dauphiné to his name and last season was 10th overall in the Giro d'Italia while racing with Katusha.

"It was easy to agree with the direction of Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, as we had the same view," Trofimov said, according to a team press release. "Juanma Hernandez is an open and fair person and we both share the same goal: to win as many races as we can and make a good Vuelta a España."

Trofimov said he loves Spain, having lived there for years. "I have always wanted to be part of a Spanish team. I would like to get in good shape for the first few races of the national calendar. Then I can help the team and set my own goals for my favourite race, the Vuelta a España."

Trofimov is one of the last Tinkoff riders to announce his new team. So far eight riders have gone to Bora-Hansgrohe, including world champion Peter Sagan, three each to Astana, Trek-Segafredo and Gazprom-Rusvelo. Evgeny Petrov, Matteo Tosatto and Sergio Paulinho are the only riders who have yet to land a team.

Rafael Reis was another new signing for Caja Rural in the announcement today. The 24-year-old Portuguese rider raced with the team's amateur component in 2012. A time trial specialist, Reis won two prologues this season, in the Volta a Portugal and GP Torres Vedras, and has been twice U23 Portuguese time trial champion.

"Caja Rural-Seguros RGA is a very important team, and to represent them in 2017 will be significant for my career and my evolution as a cyclist. I want to improve in some aspects like the mountains, and at the same time continue to work on my specialty, the time trials. I hope to adapt as quickly as possible and get good results."

The team also announced the renewed contract of Spaniard Hector Saez. Despite suffering from a virus this year, he finished second best young rider in the Volta ao Algarve.