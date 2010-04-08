Trentino starts 20 teams in 2010

Image 1 of 3 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) awaits the start of stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone-Caffe Mokambo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Organiser of the Giro del Trentio, GS Alto Garda-Arco, has announced the 20 teams that will race the 34th edition around the scenic Trento region of Italy, held from April 20 to 23.

It's a vital warmup for the Giro d'Italia and as such attracts a star-studded field each year. In 2010 that's no different, with five ProTour teams attending, including Liquigas-Doimo, which features defending champion Ivan Basso (right) and Tour de France king of the mountains Franco Pellizotti. These two will be keen to test their legs ahead of the Italian grand tour, which starts in Amsterdam on May 8.

There's also local squad Lampre-Farnese, plus AG2R La Mondiale, Team Katusha and Astana, with Maxim Iglinsky, local hero Enrico Gasparotto and Alexandre Vinokourov representing the Kazakh crew in northern Italy.

Among the Professional Continental teams, former road world champion Alessandro Ballan will lead US squad BMC Racing Team, whilst Acqua e Sapone will take the evergreen Stefano Garzelli, who won Tirreno-Adriatico last month. The controversial Riccardo Riccò will lead Italian squad Ceramica Flaminia's charge, with two victories at the Settimana Lombarda stage race last week an indication of his form.

Dutch squad Skil-Shimano gets a start, with young Belgian Dominque Cornu aiming for honours in the 12.5km prologue around Lake Garda. Team NetApp is also amongst the teams invited, with local Trentino rider Cesare Benedetti turning out for the German outfit.