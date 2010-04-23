Trek World Racing gets season underway in US

The 2010 Trek World Racing team will focus on World Cup and World Championship races. (Image credit: Trek)

Just prior to the Sea Otter Classic, the Trek World Racing team launched its team at a 2010 training camp in Arizona. For this season, the team features new members Canadian Emily Batty and American Neko Mulally. The team's main goals include the World Cup and World Championships, but it will also send riders to other key events like the Swiss Racer Bikes Cup series, the US Pro Gravity Tour and Crankworx, to name a few.

"I have been so impressed and amazed at the team set up, this is a such a dream come true for me and I know I will have the greatest support as I set out for the 2010 race season," said Batty, who debuted her new team colors at Sea Otter for two fifth-placed finishes in the elite women's cross country and short track.

Fresh from their two stage victories in South Africa at the Cape Epic, Swiss brothers Mathias and Lukas Flueckiger joined their new cross country teammate Batty for their first time in Arizona and enjoyed their time out riding the trails on their new Top Fuels.

"For me having two World Cup podiums last year was a great start on this new team for me, but we have learned a lot and the engineers have done some great work over winter," said Lukas Flueckiger. "We're excited by the developments we have seen at camp, so I would really like to get my first World Cup win this year."

Both Mathias Flueckiger and Batty have the under 23 World Championship title as shared major goals for 2010, while Lukas Flueckiger wants to finish top five overall in the World Cup, something he narrowly missed doing in 2009.

"I'm really looking forward to Champery, at the middle of the season," said Mathias Flueckiger. "That's for two reasons. One is because that's where Luk and I made history as brothers on the podium last year, in front of our family and friends...but also because from Champery onwards, I become a full time racer having completed my studies and other work."

On the gravity side, last year's trio of Great Britain's Tracy Moseley, New Zealand's Justin Leov and South Africa's Andrew Neethling have been joined by American phenom Neko Mulally for 2010, as the team aims for the number one ranking in the teams' classification.

"It's been a pretty harsh winter in the United Kingdom this past few months, but I've been working as hard as ever," said Moseley. "It was nice to be in the sun in Arizona. The World Cup promises to be the most competitive for a long time in women's downhill, with a new World Champ in Emmeline (Ragot), Sabrina (Jonnier) always a tough competitor and the return of Rachel (Atherton) to the mix. Can't wait!"

"I've been working hard in the off-season, but I'm all about racing," said Leov. "Getting back with the team at camp and seeing all the new gear just gets me amped for the race season ahead. Looking forward to hitting the tracks again and hopefully some more podiums this year."

"Out training with the boys in Arizona, I felt as fresh as ever and I'm ready to take on a new season," said Neethling. "I'm ripped and raring to go!" Neethling said he raced less than he planned in the off season.

"I'm stoked to hang out with my new teammates," said Mulally. "I'm counting the days to my first ever World Cup in Maribor. The support of the team is amazing and I'm hoping to make them proud this year."

With the racing just getting underway for 2010, much of Team Director Martin Whiteley's work is already done. "So much work has gone in over the off season with the bikes, the upgrading of our team vehicles, and a bunch of other cool stuff, that it's almost a feeling of relief to get on the road and start the season."

"All of the riders have very specific goals we'll be helping them to achieve and with the arrival of Emily and Neko, we have a very full program ahead of us."

Look for the cross country team to race the Dalby World Cup opener this weekend, and the downhill team to make its 2010 World Cup debut in Slovenia in mid-May.