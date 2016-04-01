Trek-Segafredo sign sponsorship deal with CA Technologies

Fabian Cancellara shows off the team's new sponsor (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

On the eve of the Tour of Flanders, the Trek-Segafredo team has announced that CA Technologies has joined them as a sponsor with immediate affect. The sponsorship runs until the end of the 2017 season and the US software corporation will have their logo on the team's sleeves at the Tour of Flanders this Sunday.

"We're very happy with this news and it is an honour for me to welcome CA aboard our project. A major company like CA Technologies stepping onto the scene of professional cycling is huge for the sport," Trek VP Joe Vadeboncoeur told the gathering press at the team's pre-Flanders press conference on the fringes of Brugge, Belgium.

"The world of cycling is driven by data. The challenge is channeling the enormous volumes of available data to improve how our team performs, both operationally and on the race course. With its track record of helping organizations succeed in today's application economy, CA Technologies is the ideal technology partner for the team. CA Technologies' solutions and services can help us coordinate multiple groups of people, across time zones and continents, ultimately enabling us to work as an even more productive and unified team," Vadeboncoeur added.

CA Technologies are the second company to come board in recent months after Segafredo signed as a co-sponsor from the start of this season. The team were known as Trek Factory Racing in 2015.

Along with the CA Technology branding on the jersey and bikes, the team confirmed that they would use the software company's tools technology "including CA Flowdock, a team collaboration application for desktop, mobile and web. CA Flowdock will connect riders with Trek product engineers in real-time, helping to shorten product development lifecycles," a statement confirmed.