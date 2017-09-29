Trek-Segafredo sign Skujins
Latvian inks two-year deal
Toms Skujins will join Trek-Segafredo next season, his new team announced in a press release on Friday.
Related Articles
The 26-year-old Latvian has spent the past two seasons with Cannondale-Drapac after a breakout 2015 season in the colours of Hincapie Racing that saw him take a number of results in North America, including a stage victory at the Amgen Tour of California.
Skujins nabbed another stage win in California last year, and won a stage and took second overall at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali this past March.
"I am thrilled to join Trek-Segafredo because it's such a great team. Right after my first conversations with Luca [Guercilena, general manager] and the team's directors, I immediately felt this would be the right team for me," Skujins said in a statement released by the team. "It's great to hear what the plans are for the team as a whole and I will do my very best to be a part of that. It's just like I have been doing in the previous years: making the races exciting, and who knows? Springing a surprise here and there."
Skujins has signed a two-year deal with Trek-Segafredo that will keep him at the team until the end of 2019.
"We have been following Skujins for a while now because we like the way he races – he is not afraid to dig deep and race hard," said Guercilena. "Toms is a very ambitious guy and I am pretty confident that with that attitude, on top of his talents as a rider, he can get quite far. He is a very complete rider and a strong all-rounder who can help the team in various circumstances. Toms will be a great asset to our team."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy