Trek-Segafredo sign Skujins

Image 1 of 5 Second place overall for Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) in the breakaway before he crashed out of the race Image 3 of 5 Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Race leader Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac) was all smiles pre-stage

Toms Skujins will join Trek-Segafredo next season, his new team announced in a press release on Friday.

The 26-year-old Latvian has spent the past two seasons with Cannondale-Drapac after a breakout 2015 season in the colours of Hincapie Racing that saw him take a number of results in North America, including a stage victory at the Amgen Tour of California.

Skujins nabbed another stage win in California last year, and won a stage and took second overall at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali this past March.

"I am thrilled to join Trek-Segafredo because it's such a great team. Right after my first conversations with Luca [Guercilena, general manager] and the team's directors, I immediately felt this would be the right team for me," Skujins said in a statement released by the team. "It's great to hear what the plans are for the team as a whole and I will do my very best to be a part of that. It's just like I have been doing in the previous years: making the races exciting, and who knows? Springing a surprise here and there."

Skujins has signed a two-year deal with Trek-Segafredo that will keep him at the team until the end of 2019.

"We have been following Skujins for a while now because we like the way he races – he is not afraid to dig deep and race hard," said Guercilena. "Toms is a very ambitious guy and I am pretty confident that with that attitude, on top of his talents as a rider, he can get quite far. He is a very complete rider and a strong all-rounder who can help the team in various circumstances. Toms will be a great asset to our team."