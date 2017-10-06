Trek renews live streaming for major cyclo-cross series
Bike company to stream DVV Trofee and Soudal Classics
The Trek Bicycle company announced on Friday that it has renewed its broadcast agreement with the organisers of the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee and Soudal Classics cyclo-cross series races.
Trek will host the live stream of 11 races free of charge on its website, beginning with the GP Mario de Clercq this weekend and ending on February 10, 2018 with Krawatencross for the second year.
"Currently, fans across North America must watch the highest echelon of the sport via paid subscription services, tunneling VPNs, or grey-market websites. To date, these channels have not provided a great viewing experience, and in many cases have caused fans to risk their digital security in order to enjoy racing," the Trek press release stated. "Watching for free via trekbikes.com provides an easy, reliable method for all to enjoy world-class cyclo-cross from the convenience of their computer, phone, or tablet."
Trek earlier this season hosted the Trek CXC Cup and UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on its grounds in Waterloo, Wisconsin, and streamed the races for free in North America. The company also sponsors the Telenet-Fidea team and US champion Katie Compton and world champion Wout Van Aert through its Bontrager brand.
The free stream is available to viewers on trekbikes.com in the United States and Canada.
Streaming Schedule
DVV GP Mario de Clercq
Oct. 8, 2017
Women's Elite - 6:45am CST
Men's Elite - 8:00am CST
DVV Koppenbergcross
Nov. 1, 2017
Women's Elite - 7:45am CST
Men's Elite - 9:00am CST
Soudal Jaarmarktcross Niel
Nov. 11, 2017
Women's Elite - 6:45am CST
Men's Elite - 8:00am CST
DVV Flandriencross Hamme
Nov. 26, 2017
Women's Elite - 6:45am CST
Men's Elite - 8:00am CST
DVV Cyclocross Essen
Dec. 9, 2017
Women's Elite - 6:45am CST
Men's Elite - 8:00am CST
DVV Scheldecross Antwerpen
Dec. 16, 2017
Women's Elite - 6:45am CST
Men's Elite - 8:00am CST
Soudal Waaslandcross Sint-Niklaas
Dec. 23, 2017
Women's Elite - 6:45am CST
Men's Elite - 8:00am CST
Azencross Loenhout
Dec. 28, 2017
Women's Elite - 6:45am CST
Men's Elite - 8:00am CST
DVV GP Sven Nys Baal
Jan. 1, 2018
Women's Elite - 6.45am CST
Men's Elite - 8:00am CST
Soudalcross Leuven
Jan. 7, 2018
Women's Elite - 6:45am CST
Men's Elite - 8:00am CST
DVV Krawatencross
Feb. 10, 2018
Women's Elite - 6:45am CST
Men's Elite - 8:00am CST
