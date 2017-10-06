Trek renews live streaming for major cyclo-cross series

Image 1 of 4 The podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) wins in Waterloo wearing the World Cup leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 The two winners from the weekend pose with their prizes, Sanne Cant and Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Trek Bicycle company announced on Friday that it has renewed its broadcast agreement with the organisers of the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee and Soudal Classics cyclo-cross series races.

Trek will host the live stream of 11 races free of charge on its website, beginning with the GP Mario de Clercq this weekend and ending on February 10, 2018 with Krawatencross for the second year.

"Currently, fans across North America must watch the highest echelon of the sport via paid subscription services, tunneling VPNs, or grey-market websites. To date, these channels have not provided a great viewing experience, and in many cases have caused fans to risk their digital security in order to enjoy racing," the Trek press release stated. "Watching for free via trekbikes.com provides an easy, reliable method for all to enjoy world-class cyclo-cross from the convenience of their computer, phone, or tablet."

Trek earlier this season hosted the Trek CXC Cup and UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on its grounds in Waterloo, Wisconsin, and streamed the races for free in North America. The company also sponsors the Telenet-Fidea team and US champion Katie Compton and world champion Wout Van Aert through its Bontrager brand.

The free stream is available to viewers on trekbikes.com in the United States and Canada.

Streaming Schedule

DVV GP Mario de Clercq

Oct. 8, 2017

Women's Elite - 6:45am CST

Men's Elite - 8:00am CST

DVV Koppenbergcross

Nov. 1, 2017

Women's Elite - 7:45am CST

Men's Elite - 9:00am CST

Soudal Jaarmarktcross Niel

Nov. 11, 2017

Women's Elite - 6:45am CST

Men's Elite - 8:00am CST

DVV Flandriencross Hamme

Nov. 26, 2017

Women's Elite - 6:45am CST

Men's Elite - 8:00am CST

DVV Cyclocross Essen

Dec. 9, 2017

Women's Elite - 6:45am CST

Men's Elite - 8:00am CST

DVV Scheldecross Antwerpen

Dec. 16, 2017

Women's Elite - 6:45am CST

Men's Elite - 8:00am CST

Soudal Waaslandcross Sint-Niklaas

Dec. 23, 2017

Women's Elite - 6:45am CST

Men's Elite - 8:00am CST

Azencross Loenhout

Dec. 28, 2017

Women's Elite - 6:45am CST

Men's Elite - 8:00am CST

DVV GP Sven Nys Baal

Jan. 1, 2018

Women's Elite - 6.45am CST

Men's Elite - 8:00am CST

Soudalcross Leuven

Jan. 7, 2018

Women's Elite - 6:45am CST

Men's Elite - 8:00am CST

DVV Krawatencross

Feb. 10, 2018

Women's Elite - 6:45am CST

Men's Elite - 8:00am CST

