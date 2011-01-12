Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo morphs into Wild Wolf-Trek team

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo mountain bike team will become the Wild Wolf Trek Pro Racing Team for 2011. Wild Wolf is a new sponsor for the Spanish team after signing a two-year agreement. The company, started in 2010, offers supplements for athletes and healthy-minded non-athletes looking to enhance their performance.

"We believe that this partnership with Trek and the other sponsors of the team is a winner," said Edward Martin of Wild Wolf.

In 2011, the team will race the mountain bike World Cups and other international events such as the Cape Epic mountain bike stage race from March 27 to April 3.

"This agreement with Wild Wolf will allow significant growth not only in sporting level, but also in terms of image," said Juan Antonio Vilar, Sports Team Manager of Wild Wolf-Trek Pro Racing.

"It is a further step to becoming one of the top teams in the international arena. Now we'll be working very hard to show the brand Wild Wolf the its commitment to this sport is a successful one. I believe that 2011 will be a great season for us."

The team's official debut, including a presentation of its racers for this year, will take place on February 27 at the Maremma Cup, in the Italian town of Massa Marittima. Last year's riders included Francisco Abad Carbonell, Miranda Agusti Sanchez, Tereza Hurikova, Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez and Sandra Santanyes Murillo.

The community of Murcia and the Lorca City council continue to sponsor the squad.