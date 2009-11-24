Team Trek-Lorca signs Tereza Hurikova

Image 1 of 6 Tereza Hurikova (Image credit: Cemelorca-Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo) Image 2 of 6 Tereza Hurikova will ride for the Cemelorca-Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo team in 2010. (Image credit: Cemelorca-Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo) Image 3 of 6 Tereza Hurikova shows off the jersey of her new team (Image credit: Cemelorca-Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo) Image 4 of 6 Tereza Hurikova (Image credit: Cemelorca-Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo) Image 5 of 6 Tereza Hurikova with her new team bike (Image credit: Cemelorca-Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo) Image 6 of 6 Tereza Hurikova (Image credit: Cemelorca-Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo)

Tereza Hurikova will join the Spanish mountain bike team Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo for 2010. The 22-year-old Czech rider has signed a three-year contract that runs through the end of 2012.

"Tereza is a rider who will give us a great international touch. With her, we intend to be in the top 10 of World Cup. Apart from top-level athlete, she is a great person," said Team Manager Juan Antonio Vilar.

Hurikova has spent her entire career thus far with the Czech Ceskä Sporitelna team. This year, despite a broken collarbone, she logged a few top 10 finishes in the Under 23 cross country World Cup as well as several podiums and victories in national series races in Switzerland, Germany and Cyprus. In 2008, she finished fourth in the World Cup in Canberra, Australia, and in 2007, she was fourth in the Under 23 race of the World Championships in Fort William, Scotland.

She was World Champion as a junior in 2004 (road time trial) and in 2005.

In 2010, the young rider will focus on the World Cup, the World Championships in Canada, the European Championships in Israel and the Bundesliga (German National Series) or Racer Bikes Cup (Swiss National Series). She will also contest the World Championship time trial on the road.

Hurikova will join Sergio Mantecón at Trek-Lorca Taller del Tiempo.

