Trek Domane Disc 4.0 and 6.9 announced

Disc brakes and thru-axles plus even more tire clearance
Trek have announced the release of two new Domane endurance bikes, both with the same fantastic bump-eating ride of the original series but now with disc brakes and thru-axles at both ends. The changes will of course add a little bit of weight but also superb all-weather capabilities plus additional tire clearance, too.
The top-end Domane Disc 6.9 (US$7,899 / £6,000 / AU$9,499) uses Trek's upper-end 600-series OCLV carbon fiber blend, an integrated no-cut seatmast, and a premium parts blend that includes a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 electronic transmission, Shimano R785 STI Dual Control levers and hydraulic disc brake calipers, a carbon fiber Bontrager bar and saddle, and Bontrager's brand-new Affinity TLR Disc alloy clincher wheelset.
The far less expensive Domane Disc 4.0 (US$2,099 / £1,600 / AU$n/a) subs in Trek's 400-series carbon fiber formula and a standard telescoping seatpost (which adds weight and firms up the ride quality). Of course, the parts spec is more budget friendly as well with a Shimano Sora 9-speed transmission and STI Dual Control levers, TRP HY/RD mechanical-to-hydraulic disc brake calipers, alloy Bontrager cockpit components, and a more basic Bontrager wheelset.
We don't expect many (if any) buyers will do so but if so inclined, both the 142x12mm rear and 100x15mm thru-axle dropouts on both bikes are convertible for use with standard quick-release disc wheels. The fork tips can also be swapped from left to right so that users can decide for themselves on what side of the bike they'd prefer the lever to reside.
