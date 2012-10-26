Trek continues support for cross country mountain bike racers

Image 1 of 3 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) on his way to winning the junior world championship in Saalfelden, Austria (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 2 of 3 Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) on his way to victory in Davos (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 3 Mathias Fluckiger (Trek World Racing) clawed his way back from a poor start to make the podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Following news of the end of the cross country racing part of the Trek World Racing team earlier this week, Trek will continue to support cross country racing at various levels.

When asked whether Subaru-Trek or another Trek-sponsored team would absorb some or all of Trek World Racing's cross country stars, Team Manager Jon Rourke told Cyclingnews, "At this time, I can tell you Trek is still very much committed to cross country racing both at the international/World Cup level as well as in various domestic markets worldwide. Negotiations are still ongoing for the 2013 team roster."

Rourke noted that in the past, Trek athletes, including those on both Trek World Racing and Subaru-Trek teams, had participated in a variety of types of cross country and endurance-type events, from Leadville to marathons and stage races.

"So while those may not be the focus of World Cup sponsored athletes, we will have a quiver of riders racing aboard Treks pursuing victories in those categories," said Rourke.

Three cross country athletes were part of the Trek World Racing cross country team in 2012: Mathias and Lukas Flückiger, both of Switzerland, and Anton Cooper, of New Zealand. The Flückiger brothers both made the cross country world championship podium this year while Cooper won the junior cross country world title.