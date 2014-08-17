Trek announces Vuelta a España team

Image 1 of 4 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) enjoys himself at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) rolls in for a top 10 finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Julian Arredondo (Trek) won the mountains classification in his debut grand tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Yaroslav Popovych loads up on bottles for his Trek Factory Racing teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Trek Factory Racing has announced its nine rider team for the Vuelta a España which starts on August 23 in Jerez. The team for the third and final grand tour of 2014 contains a mix of several young riders alongside experienced teammates.

Fabian Cancellara will racing his 17th career grand tour although he has not finished the last four that he has started. The Swiss rider is aiming for the gold medal in the road world championships after the Vuelta and will be hoping to post some good results ahead of the Ponferrada race on September 28.

Having ridden to eighth place overall at the Tour de France, Haimar Zubeldia will also start the Vuelta which will be his 24th grand tour appearance. The third experienced rider for the team is 34-year-old Yaroslav Popovych who has ridden 16 grand tours in his career.

Julián Arredondo has been named in the team and the Colombian climber will look to build on his Giro d'Italia successes in May which saw him claim a stage win and the climbers classification. The 26-year-old made his return to racing at the Tour of Poland last week.

Jasper Stuyven and Bob Jungels will both make their grand tour debuts in Spain.

Trek Factory Racing for the 2014 Vuelta a España: Fabian Cancellara, Julián Arredondo, Haimar Zubeldia, Kristof Vandewalle, Bob Jungels, Jasper Stuyven, Yaroslav Popovych, Jesse Sergent and Fabio Felline.