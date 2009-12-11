TransRockies returns 'home' to Alberta in 2010

Image 1 of 3 And of course, the combination of singletrack and big mountains is a winner (Image credit: Dan Hudson / TransRockies) Image 2 of 3 Massive mountains are guaranteed in next year's TransRockies route. (Image credit: Dan Hudson / TransRockies) Image 3 of 3 The Transrockies will be making a return to the Canadian province of Alberta in 2010. (Image credit: Dan Hudson / TransRockies)

Heading into its ninth edition, the 2010 TransRockies will return to the race's spiritual 'home' in Fernie, British Columbia, next year, from August 8-14, with a new route that takes riders to Canmore, Alberta, over seven stages and 400km.

Supported by Travel Alberta, the TransRockies route from Fernie to Canmore passes through spectacular scenery with organisers including a smorgasboard of singletrack riding, big mountains, complete rider support and a host of new event services like shuttles to local towns and later start times.

The 2010 TransRockies opens with a time trial around the iconic mountain biking destination of Fernie, BC before heading North and East to Elkford, the highest incorporated community in Canada. Stage three takes riders up and over the Continental Divide and across the border into Alberta where four days of riding on the legendary trails of Kananaskis Country await. Overnight stopovers include scenic wilderness campsites and two authentic Western ranches.

On stages five and six riders spend two days ridgeline riding on the spine of the Rockies. The final day sees riders tackling a singletrack ride along the TransCanada Trail to Canmore Nordic centre, site of the 1988 Olympics and multiple World Cup mountain bike races, before descending onto the Main Street in Canmore for a finish line party.

"We are thrilled that the TransRockies is coming back to Alberta," said Tourism, Parks and Recreation Minister Cindy Ady. "Participants will experience firsthand the wilderness of the Canadian Rockies in Kananaskis Country plus Alberta's famous western hospitality and culture along the way. Worldwide media coverage of this epic event is sure to attract more adventure seekers from around the world to Alberta."

Registration is open now for the 2010 event at www.transrockies.com.