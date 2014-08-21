Transfers: Viviani confirms contract with Cannondale-Slipstream team

Image 1 of 4 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) wins stage 4 in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 Cannondale's Elia Viviani awaits the Stage 18 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) counts his stage wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Elia Viviani (Cannondale) in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fresh off the victory on stage 4 of the USA Pro Challenge, Italian sprinter Elia Viviani confirmed to Cyclingnews that he is contracted with the merged Cannondale-Garmin Sharp team for 2015.

The "marriage" between the two teams was officially announced on Wednesday, but the team has not announced many details regarding which riders would stay.

Cyclingnews reported after the Tour de France that there were eight riders under contract with the current Cannondale structure under Roberto Amadio through 2015: Moreno Moser, Elia Viviani, Alan Marangoni, Kristijan Koren, Davide Villella, Davide Formolo, Alberto Bettiol and Matej Mohoric.

Slipstream CEO Jonathan Vaughters confirmed yesterday that he had met with those eight riders and only Formolo had agreed to the contract.

Viviani, 25, has spent the past five years with the Cannondale (nee Liquigas) team since turning professional, and has been largely eclipsed by his teammate Peter Sagan in recent years. A pure sprinter, he has a stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné to his name in addition to numerous victories on the road and in track cycling, where he has won European championships and a silver medal at the world championships in the scratch race.