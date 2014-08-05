Transfers: BMC sign Damiano Caruso

Image 1 of 2 Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Damiano Caruso (Cannondale) leads Kennaugh through the rain (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

BMC have announced the signing of Damiano Caruso on a multi-year contract beginning with the 2015 season. The 26-year-old Italian has spent the last four seasons with the Cannondale team

The deal was announced by BMC's general manager Jim Ochowicz.

"We are pleased to include Damiano on the BMC Racing Team's roster for 2015," Ochowicz said. "He brings with him a strong desire to excel his talents with us. He is an outstanding climber who has delivered big results in the past and the future holds great opportunities for him both as a leader and a worker."

Caruso welcomed the opportunity to join BMC to pursue both personal and team goals in stage races.

"This is a big opportunity to be a part of one of the best teams in the world," Caruso said. "I am proud and happy to sign on with them. Next year, I want to try to win an important race and help others win races, too. I know I will have a good group around me to do it."

The 26-year-old is currently competing at the Tour de Pologne after finishing third overall at the Tour of Austria.