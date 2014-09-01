Transfers: Guarnieri signs with Katusha

Image 1 of 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Jacopo Guarnieri waits for the Astana team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian sprinter Jacopo Guarnieri has signed a two-year agreement with Team Katusha that begins in 2015, and he will be leaving his current team Astana at season’s end.

His main role with the Russian-based WorldTour team will be to provide additional lead-out support for its sprinter Alexander Kristoff, who won Milan-San Remo, Vattenfall Cyclassics, two stages at the Tour de France along with stage wins at the Tour of Oman, Tour des Fjords and the Arctic Race of Norway this year.

“First of all, for Team Katusha, the arrival of Jacopo Guarnieri is a significant strengthening of the sprinters group around our leader Alexander Kristoff both in the Classics as well as in the stage races. Moreover, Guarnieri is a strong rider, able to reach top results for himself as well,” said general manager of Team Katusha Viacheslav Ekimov.

This year, Guarnieri took two podium places in stages in Tour of Austria and Tour de Pologne. Among his other career highlights, he took two stage victories at the Tour de Pologne, a stage win at Circuit Franco-Belge and a stage win at Driedaagse De Panne. He also took a second place at GP Costa degli Etruschi and a second place at the Giro del Friuli.