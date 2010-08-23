Transfer news: Gutierrez to ride for Movistar

Image 1 of 3 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Spanish road champion José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Iban Velasco Murillo (Euskaltel - Euskadi) finished the day down in 98th. (Image credit: Monika Prell/Cyclingnews.com)

Ivan Gutierrez will stay with his current team for an additional two years. The current Spanish national road race champion told Marca.com that he has signed with Team Movistar through 2012. Movistar is a major telephone brand owned by Telefonica and will replace Caisse d'Epargne in 2011 as title sponsor of Usebio Unzue's team.

"I am delighted to continue for two more years in the same team I've ridden nine consecutive seasons with. I'm sure our success will continue," he said.

"Now with Telefonica, a one-hundred percent Spanish team, we hope to achieve some great results, because I believe that we are one of the most powerful squads in the world.”

David Arroyo is also likely to stay with Unzue’s team in 2011. He had several offers after his second place in the Giro d’Italia but is expected to sign a new contract before the start of the Vuelta en Espana.

Other teams are also confirming riders before the start of the Vuelta. Euskaltel-Euskadi has extended its contract with Iban Velasco for one year. The 30-year-old has been with the Basque team since 2006, and this year rode the Tour de France.

In Belgium, Omega Pharma-Lotto has signed two young riders for next season. Bart De Clerq will make his profesional debut with the team. He is a climber who comes from the team's development team Davo-Lotto-Davitamon. The second rider is Maarten Neyens, 25, who joins the Belgian team after three years with Topsport Vlaanderen. The childhood friend of Jürgen Roelandts has a one-year contract.

