Euskaltel’s De Lis quits cycling
Basque rider leaves team for family reasons
Euskaltel-Euskadi have revealed that 24-year-old Sergio de Lis has decided to quit professional cycling. De Lis is reported to have informed the team of his decision prior to the Tour de France. Team manager Igor González de Galdeano admitted that he and other members of the team had attempted to persuade De Lis to change his mind, but without success.
González de Galdeano refused to be drawn on the reasons for De Lis’s decision to quit the sport mid-season. However, El Diario Vasco indicated that De Lis had “other family priorities."
Moved up from Orbea, Euskaltel’s feeder team in 2009, De Lis was regarded a strong rouleur with a promising future in the sport. “Sergio’s relationship with his teammates and with the team has always been very good,” said González de Galdeano. "He’s a very disciplined rider, serious, and always does the work that he’s been asked to.”
