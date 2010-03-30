TransAlp registration sold out

Multivan Merida Biking Team's Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler won the 2009 TransAlp. (Image credit: TransAlp)

Organizers of the 13th edition of the TransAlp mountain bike stage race from July 17-24 announced that it is sold out. 550 teams of two from 33 countries will compete over 600km from Fuessen, Germany, to Riva del Garda, Italy.

The race will feature 250 men's, 165 masters', 30 senior masters', 60 mixed and 20 women's teams. Germany is fielding the most participants, with 400 riders registered. Austria is sending 100, and Swizterland 70. 13 Australians, one New Zealander and one Thailander will travel the furthest to the start line while just six Americans and four Costa Ricans have signed up.

"We are addicted to adventures and simply live our dream. And for a mountain biker this means you have to compete in the TransAlp as this one is one of the hardest races in the world," said Markley Anderson of the American team Crank as he explained why many come from so far away.

"The TransAlp is something special," said Craft Rocky Mountain's Pia Sundstedt of Finland. "The scenery is beautiful and thus sometimes helpful to forget the stresses and pains. It's just great to roll into the finish and feel the enthusiasm of the spectators. Also the passion of the hobby riders is amazing." Sundstedt has previously won the race with Alison Sydor.

Although the race is sold out, organizers have indicated that they will auction a few extra entries in the coming months.

In 2009, Multivan Merida Biking Team's Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler won the men's race while Rothaus-Cube's Milena Landtwing and Kristin Noorgard won the women's race.

For more information on the race, visit www.bike-transalp.de.