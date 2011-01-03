Traksel to Landbouwkrediet

Image 1 of 3 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) claims Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Bobbie Traksel will ride for Landbouwkrediet this year. The Dutch rider announced the news on his Twitter account Monday afternoon, saying, “I have just signed a contract with team Landbouwkrediet. I'm a happy many and full of motivation.”

Traksel rode in 2010 for Vacansoleil, and had signed with the Pegasus Sports for this year. However, the team failed to get a ProTeam or Professional Continental licence from the International Cycling Union, freeing the riders to look elsewhere.

He had been rumoured to be in touch with Veranda Willems-Accent, but talks with the Continental-ranked Belgian team did not work out. Last week Traksel said that he still had “another option” of staying with Pegasus as a Continental team.

Traksel, 29, turned pro with Rabobank in 2000, and remained with the team for five years. He then rode for MrBookmaker, Unibet.com, Palman-Collstrop and in his career he has won the U23 Ronde van Vlaanderen, Veenendaal-Veenendaal, and the overall title in the Three Days of West Flanders. His most recent success was Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne this season, where he won as one of only 26 finishers in very bad weather.