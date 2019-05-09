Tour of the Gila, Speedweek recap - Video

Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) wins Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Tibco-SVB)

USA Cycling released its video recap of an important week of racing in the country, with the UCI 2.2-ranked Tour of the Gila and the classic criterium Speedweek wrapping up with the historic Athens Twilight Criterium.

Brodie Chapman (Tibco) fended off a challenge from Olympian Chloe Owen in the women's Tour of the Gila, with Owen fighting tooth and nail for bonus seconds in the criterium and taking the race lead on the penultimate stage. Chapman escaped on the final climb to seal the overall win over Owen and Jasmin Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20).

James Piccoli (Elevate KHS) dominated the men's Tour of the Gila start to finish, winning over Oscar Sevilla (Medellin) and Nickolas Zukowsky (Floyd's Pro Cycling).

In the 40th Athens Twilight Criterium it was Summer Moak (Rally UHC) who took the win over Sam Scheider (CWA Racing p/b TREK) and Katie Clouse (DNA) on the women's side, while Roderick Asconeguy Diaz took a surprise win over Danny Summerhill in the men's race.

