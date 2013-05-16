Tour of Poland to test new classification

Image 1 of 5 UCI World Tour logo (Image credit: UCI) Image 2 of 5 The Tour of Poland peloton in action on the final stage. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 3 of 5 The final general classification podium at the Tour of Poland (l-r): Michal Kwiatkowski, 2nd; Moreno Moser, 1st; Sergio Henao, 3rd. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 4 of 5 A wagon's eye view of the Tour of Poland peloton. (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 5 of 5 Voigt is dwarfed by the gigantic stuffed bear. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

This year's Tour of Poland will be used as a testing ground for the UCI to introduce a new classification to the WorldTour with the aim of creating more excitement during the race.

Bonus points will be available for riders over predetermined sprints or KOMs under the "Race Appeal" banner with time bonuses also up for grabs. In another bid to create more attacking competition throughout each stage, teams will be made up of just six riders, as opposed to the usual eight that's allowed, with this news confirmed by Cyclingnews earlier this year with the experiment for team size also talking place at the Eneco Tour.

"This contest will add extra spice to each day of racing," explained UCI President Pat McQuaid in a press release. "The riders will have added motivation at certain points throughout the day, and the spectators will be treated to some exciting and spectacular competitions."

The Professional Cycling Council approved the move in February and if its trial in Poland is a success the UCI is hoping to have the new classification introduced at other WorldTour events in 2014.

"The Tour de Pologne has always been aware of new trends and open to innovation," said Czeslaw Lang, director of the stage race. "This is why with great enthusiasm and interest we embrace all those solutions which, as in this case, can contribute to rendering the race even more spectacular and exciting, with the aim of attracting increasing numbers of people - not only experts but especially the general public, to the splendid world of cycling."

The 2013 Tour of Poland runs July 27 - August 3.