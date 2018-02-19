Tour of Oman: Stage 6 highlights - Video

Alexey Lutsenko celebrates overall victory at the Tour of Oman with his Astana teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After five top-ten results to start his 2018 season, Alexander Kristoff broke through on the final stage of the Tour of Oman for his first win in UAE Team Emirates colours. The Norwegian timed his run to the line to perfection, holding off Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo).

Alexey Lutsenko finished 18th in the bunch to secure his overall win while Astana teammate Miguel Angel Lopez also placed safely in the finale to hold onto second place. The final place on the podium going to Gorka Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida). There was on change in the classifications with Nathan Haas stealing in to place fifth and with it, the points jersey from the shoulders of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Earlier in the stage, Adam Blythe of Aqua Blue Sports had stopped for a bike change but it was deemed 'irregular' and he was disqualified from the race as a result.

Racing in the Persian Gulf moves across to UAE for the Abu Dhabi Tour (21-25 February).

