Tour of Oman: Stage 4 highlights - Video

Sonny Colbrelli, the winner of stage 4 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli scored his first victory of the season for Bahrain-Merida in the final sprint of stage 4 at the Tour of Oman.The Italian beat Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Clement Venturini (AG2R La Mondiale), in what was a hotly contested sprint that also included Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates). Kristoff was the favourite to win the day but finished a disappointing fifth.

In the final kilometres of the 131km stage, the peloton hurtled along the wide open and flat roads toward the finish line at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre. They caught the last three riders of the day's breakaway just before setting up for the final sprint, which took place on a slightly uphill drag to the line.

Watch the stage 4 highlight video to see Colbrelli and Van Avermaet try and outpace one another for the stage glory.