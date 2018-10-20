Tour of Guangxi stage 5 highlights - Video
Watch European Champion Trentin win penultimate stage
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) won the penultimate stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi in Guilin. The European champion beat stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Trek-Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven.
Related Articles
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) escaped a crash in the final 300 metres and finished inside the top 10 on the stage to retain his nine-second lead over Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the overall classification with just one stage remaining.
Watch the highlights video of the 212km race from Liuzhou to Guilin, where Trentin won the sprint to the line.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy