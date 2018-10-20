Tour of Guangxi stage 5 highlights - Video

Matteo Trentin on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) won the penultimate stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi in Guilin. The European champion beat stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Trek-Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven.

Related Articles Tour of Guangxi: Trentin wins stage 5

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) escaped a crash in the final 300 metres and finished inside the top 10 on the stage to retain his nine-second lead over Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the overall classification with just one stage remaining.

Watch the highlights video of the 212km race from Liuzhou to Guilin, where Trentin won the sprint to the line.