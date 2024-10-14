Luke Plapp returns from Olympic Games injury at the Tour of Guangxi

By
published

Australian champion to chase GC for team at final WorldTour race of the season

Australia&#039;s Lucas Plapp prepares to take the start of the men&#039;s road cycling individual time trial during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
Luke Plapp (Australia) about to set off an ill-fated time trial at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Plapp hasn't pinned a number on since the time trial crash in Paris that left him having to bow out of two big season goals – the Olympic Games and the Road World Championships – but after three months of recovery, he will get to pin on a number in the WorldTour again before the season is out.

The Jayco-AlUla rider will be chasing the general classification at the Gree-Tour of Guangxi, hoping to finish yet another year of international racing in the green and gold jersey of the Australian champion on a high note.

"I’m really excited to be back racing and in the peloton," said Plapp in a team media release on his return from the late July crash, in which he slid under a barrier fence requiring surgery due to the injuries he sustained to his abdomen. 

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.