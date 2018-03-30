Tour of Flanders training - Gallery

Image 1 of 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) on the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 EF Education First-Drapac preview the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 32 Astana out riding the Tour of Flanders route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Team Sky previews the Tour of Flanders route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 Michal Kwiatkowski and Luke Rowe test the cobbles on the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Vincenzo Nibali consults with Rik Verbrugghe for the cobbled classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 Johan Bruyneel takes part in the Ronde fondo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) on the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Bahrain-Merida on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 32 Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 32 Zdenek Stybar visits the Koppenberg (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 32 Astana on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 32 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 32 Bahrain-Merida pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 Heinrich Haussler and Vincenzo Nibali on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 The Ronde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 32 Stuyven on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 32 Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Ryan Mullen and Jasper Stuyven tackle the hellingen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 32 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) in his training gear (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) enjoyed a sunny day of riding (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Jasper Stuyven, Ryan Mullen, and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 Bahrain-Merida on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Paterberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 32 Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 32 Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) tests his injured knee to find he's able to race Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 32 Jack Bauer (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Friday before the Tour of Flanders marks a critical final phase in the riders' preparation for the biggest race in Belgium - the pre-ride of the course allows the contenders to take one last look at the cobbled climbs, narrow roads and sharp turns that will shape the race on Sunday.

The preview was of utmost importance to Belgian champion Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), who injured his knee in a crash during Wednesday's rainy Dwars door Vlaanderen. The pavé now dry, Naesen tackled some of the route and declared himself fit to start.

The day was also a big one for Vincenzo Nibali and his Bahrain-Merida teammates: the Milan-San Remo winner will race the Tour of Flanders for the first time - presumably in preparation for the cobbled stage of the Tour de France in July, but his presence in the race is intriguing since he has already demonstrated in 2014 that he is quite at ease on the pavé.

Mitchelton-Scott were also out en force, with the team looking to finally capture the one Monument which has eluded them. Astana, Trek-Segafredo and even former rider and now-banned directeur sportif Johan Bruyneel also previewed the route, the latter for Saturday's Ronde van Vlaanderen sportif.

