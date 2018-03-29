Gent-Wevelgem and Dwars door Vlaanderen analysis, Tour of Flanders preview – Podcast

Philippe Gilbert wins 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week's episode of the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville – we look back at the action from Dwars door Vlaanderen and Gent-Wevelgem, before turning our attention to this weekend's Tour of Flanders.

We hear from Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet and Marta Bastianelli on their latest results, while Ed Pickering, editor of Procycling, and as luck would have it, author of a new book, The Ronde, joins us.

Pickering is put through his paces with a Flanders-related quiz - although it probably would have been a wise idea for the quizmaster to research the answers first. Pickering's book - out now - celebrates one of the finest one-day races in the world, and uses the unforgettable 2011 edition on which to hang a series of anecdotes and historical stories.

As well as looking back to 2011 we also look ahead to Sunday, identifying some key contenders and the main factors that could shape this year's edition of the race.

