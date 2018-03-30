inCycle: Relive Gilbert's 2017 Tour of Flanders win

Philippe Gilbert wins 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Twelve months ago, Philippe Gilbert and his Quick-Step Floors squad caught the entire peloton by surprise with an early assault at the Tour of Flanders. Gilbert attacked from 55km out and soloed to a memorable win with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) completing the podium.

With Sunday’s 2018 edition of the race on the horizon our friends at inCycle have put together this short video, looking back at last year’s race through the eyes of the victor and his team.



