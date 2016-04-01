Tour of Flanders: Rival teams ride recon ahead of Sunday showdown - Gallery

Image 1 of 34
Team Sky's Michał Kwiatkowski on the Kopperberg during a recon
There was some mud on the Kopperberg during the recon
Heinrich Haussler powers away from the traffic jam on the Kopperberg
Geraint Thomas walking his bike up the Kopperberg
There were plenty of fans heading out for a ride of the Flanders route
Geraint Thomas is unlikely to have this much room come race ay
The Oude Kwaremont will again be a vital climb in the Tour of Flanders on Sunday
Belgian Greg Van Avermaet (L) of BMC Racing Team and Swiss Michael Schar (Front) of BMC Racing Team practice during a track reconnaissance, on April 1, 2016, ahead of Tour of Flanders
There is big build up to the 100th Tour of Flanders
The Team Sky car tries to avoid reenacting the famous Jesper Skibby incident on the Koppenberg
Traffic jam on the Koppenberg
Salvatore Puccio (Sky)
Lars Boom enjoying a morning stroll on the Koppenberg
IAM Cycling mix with the tourists on the Koppenberg
IAM Cycling mix with the tourists on the Koppenberg
Chaos on the Koppenberg as cyclotourists mix with the pros
The Koppenberg awaits the Tour of Flanders
Filippo Pozzato and his Southeast teammates take a stroll up the Koppenberg with the cyclotourists
The Koppenberg awaits the Tour of Flanders
The start of the Koppenberg awaits the Tour of Flanders
The Koppenberg awaits the Tour of Flanders
Filippo Pozzato (Southeast)
The Southeast team tackles the Koppenberg on foot
Astana on the Koppenberg
Lars Boom gets some help up the Koppenberg
The Telenet-Fidea riders are more familiar with the Koppenberg in winter.
BMC Racing training ahead of Tour of Flanders
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) out with his team training ahead of Tour of Flanders
BMC's Taylor Phinney training ahead of Tour of Flanders
Italian Filippo Pozzato of Southeast-Venezuela (C) practices during a track reconnaissance, on April 1, 2016, ahead of the Tour of Flanders
Italian Filippo Pozzato of Southeast-Venezuela (2L) practices with teammates during a track reconnaissance, on April 1, 2016, ahead of the Tour of Flanders
Australian Heinrich Haussler of IAM Cycling practices during a track reconnaissance, on April 1, 2016, ahead of the Tour of Flanders
Australian Heinrich Haussler of IAM Cycling pictured during a track reconnaissance, on April 1, 2016, ahead of Tour of Flanders
Costa Rican Andrei Amador of Movistar Team pratices during a track reconnaissance, on April 1, 2016, ahead of the Tour of Flanders
Two days away from the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders and teams have been spotted training on parts of the course Friday. Sunday's 250km race will begin in Brugge, with an official start in Loppem, before heading south to the finish in Oudenaarde.
The route will take the peloton over 18 categorized climbs beginning at the 103km mark with the Oude Kwaremont, and then finishing with the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, which is the steepest climb at 12.5%, at kilometres 238 and 242, respectively. In between, riders will face the Koppenberg, which boast an 11% grade.
Out pre-riding parts of the course on Friday morning were the
BMC Racing team. Flandrien Greg Van Avermaet, one of the race favourites, was all smiles on the sunny morning spin as he rode alongside American Taylor Phinney, who got a surprise start for the Tour of Flanders after riding well at Gent-Wevelgem.
Also out training were
IAM Cycling's Heinrich Haussler and Southeast-Venezuela led by Italian Filippo Pozzato, and Movistar's Audrey Amador.
Riders from teams Astana, IAM Cycling and Team Sky took to the Oude Kwaremont and the Koppenberg, many of them walking up the steep ascent likely saving their legs for the big day on Sunday.