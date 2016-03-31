Tour of Flanders: Etixx-QuickStep announce squad
Boonen, Martin and Terpstra all feature
Etixx-QuickStep has announced their nine-man team for the 100th edition of the Tour of Flanders with Tom Boonen, Tony Martin, and last year’s runner-up Niki Terpstra all featuring.
The team was confirmed via Twitter on Thursday afternoon with the race taking place on Sunday.
The Belgian team have not won a major one-day race on home soil this year [ed. Terpstra did win Le Samyn] and missed out on the podium last week at Gent-Wevelgem. Despite the lack of results in certain areas Etixx-QuickStep have still recorded 20 wins this season, and manager Patrick Lefevere still possess one of the strongest classics contingents in the peloton.
Aside from three-time Tour of Flanders winner Tom Boonen, the team also includes Matteo Trentin, one of their most consistent riders so far this year.
Zdenek Stybar has also been selected, while Stijn Vandenbergh, Iljo Keisse, and Nikolas Maes will make up the engine room of the team.
