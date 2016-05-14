Tour of California team presentation - Gallery

Sagan, Wiggins, Cavendish, Degenkolb, Kristoff star in San Diego
Image 1 of 47
Image 2 of 47
Image 3 of 47
Image 4 of 47
Image 5 of 47
Image 6 of 47
Image 7 of 47
Image 8 of 47
Image 9 of 47
Image 10 of 47
Image 11 of 47
Image 12 of 47
Image 13 of 47
Image 14 of 47
Image 15 of 47
Image 16 of 47
Image 17 of 47
Image 18 of 47
Image 19 of 47
Image 20 of 47
Image 21 of 47
Image 22 of 47
Image 23 of 47
Image 24 of 47
Image 25 of 47
Image 26 of 47
Image 27 of 47
Image 28 of 47
Image 29 of 47
Image 30 of 47
Image 31 of 47
Image 32 of 47
Image 33 of 47
Image 34 of 47
Image 35 of 47
Image 36 of 47
Image 37 of 47
Image 38 of 47
Image 39 of 47
Image 40 of 47
Image 41 of 47
Image 42 of 47
Image 43 of 47
Image 44 of 47
Image 45 of 47
Image 46 of 47
Image 47 of 47
The 2016 Amgen Tour of California gets underway on Sunday, with a stacked field with 10 WorldTour squads, including some of the best sprinters in the pro peloton. The race's winningest rider and current world champion Peter Sagan returns, looking to pad his record tally of stage wins and follow up on last year's overall victory..
Last year's Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix winner John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) looks to refind his old form after being hit head-on by a car during the team's January training camp.
Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) says his added weight for his track focus ahead of the Rio Olympic Games will rule out a stab at a second overall victory, but he will be a favourite for the Folsom time trial.
Last year's USA Pro Challenge winner Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) is one of the favourites for the overall classification, and will have Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep), Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) and Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) as his main rivals.
Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep), Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) will also have their opportunity to shine in the Golden State.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy