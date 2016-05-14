Tour of California team presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 47 Peter Sagan looks relaxed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Jens Voigt speaks to John Degenkolb on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Tour of California president Kristin Klein (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Katusha will be looking to Alexander Kristoff for some stage wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Etixx-QuickStep has sent a strong line-up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Lawson Craddock will lead the Cannondale team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Tom Boonen back in action in California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Rohan Dennis answers some questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 A happy Taylor Phinney on stage with his BMC teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 47 The Axeon-Hagens Berman team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 Alexander Kristoff is presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 Some smiles from Peter Sagan on stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Bradley Wiggins and the other members of his eponymous team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 The UnitedHealthcare team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 The Dimension Data team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 Mark Cavendish talks to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 The Giant-Alpecin line-up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 The Holowesko-Citadel team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 LottoNL-Jumbo take to the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Peter Kennaugh and the Team Sky squad for California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Cyclocross Nationals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Trek-Segafredo stand in front of the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 The Tour of California press conference was held in beautiful surroundings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 The press conference line-up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) was on hand to talk about this weeks womens race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 47 Taylor Phinney (BMC) talking about the week of racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 47 Taylor Phinney (BMC) throws out some jokes during the press conference (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 47 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) speaking about his comeback to racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 47 Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) talks about his team at this years race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 47 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) happy to be back in California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 47 Bradley Wiggins (Team Wiggins) was in today's line-up (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 47 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) relaxes on the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 47 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) waits for questions (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 47 The rider lineup at todays press conference (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 47 Julian Alaphilippe finished second last year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 The pre-Tour of California press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Taylor Phinney and John Degenkolb have a laugh at the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Taylor Phinney answers some questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 USA cycling's Derek Bouchard-Hall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 John Degenkolb is excited to be racing again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 Derek Bouchard-Hall of USA Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 47 An announcer speaks to the attendees (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 47 The riders at the Tour of California press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 47 Today's press conference at the San Diego Yacht Club (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The 2016 Amgen Tour of California gets underway on Sunday, with a stacked field with 10 WorldTour squads, including some of the best sprinters in the pro peloton. The race's winningest rider and current world champion Peter Sagan returns, looking to pad his record tally of stage wins and follow up on last year's overall victory..

Last year's Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix winner John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) looks to refind his old form after being hit head-on by a car during the team's January training camp.

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) says his added weight for his track focus ahead of the Rio Olympic Games will rule out a stab at a second overall victory, but he will be a favourite for the Folsom time trial.

Last year's USA Pro Challenge winner Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) is one of the favourites for the overall classification, and will have Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quickstep), Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) and Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) as his main rivals.

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep), Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky), Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), and Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) will also have their opportunity to shine in the Golden State.