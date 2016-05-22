Tour of California stage 7 highlights - Video
Kristoff wins photo finish sprint in Santa Rosa, Alaphilippe remains in yellow
Katusha's Alexander Kristoff won his first stage of the Tour of California as the Norwegian piped a fast finishing Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the finish line in Santa Rosa. Team Sky's Danny van Poppel rounded out the podium in third place.
Related Articles
Headwind blows Kristoff's chances in Tour of California stage 1 sprint
Tour of California: Kristoff wins in Santa Rosa
Bennett goes down fighting at Tour of California
Tour of California: Sagan escapes the breakaway, gets caught, then sprints for second
Tour of California: Alaphilippe survives chaotic stage 7 to keep yellow
In the battle for overall victory, Etixx-Quick Step's Julian Alaphilippe ensured he will start the final stage in yellow with a 16 second advantage over BMC's Rohan Dennis.
Click here for the stage 7 race report and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy