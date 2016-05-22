Tour of California stage 7 highlights - Video

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 7

Katusha's Alexander Kristoff won his first stage of the Tour of California as the Norwegian piped a fast finishing Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the finish line in Santa Rosa. Team Sky's Danny van Poppel rounded out the podium in third place.

In the battle for overall victory, Etixx-Quick Step's Julian Alaphilippe ensured he will start the final stage in yellow with a 16 second advantage over BMC's Rohan Dennis.

