Tour of California stage 6 Big Bear time trial start times
Race leader Majka last man off at 3:16pm
The general classification of the 2017 Tour of California is set to be decided in Friday's Big Bear 24km time trial. Rafal Majka will be the last of the 123 riders to start at 3:16 pm with the race leader aiming to defend his slender six-second advantage over George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo). Martin Velits will be the first starter at 1:24 pm with riders to follow at one minute intervals while the top-ten riders will enjoy the benefit of two-minute intervals.
Of the early starters, UAE Team Emirates' Filippo Ganna will be a rider to watch as he starts at 1:16pm. Australian Miles Scoton (BMC) and former U23 time trial world champion Mads Murtz Schmidt (Katusha) are also expected to set early fast times with the duo heading off at 1:19pm and 1:20pm respectively. Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) will also be looking to put in a fast time when he rolls out at 1:30pm in the US star and stripes jersey.
New Zealand time trial champion Jack Bauer will also be one to watch. He rolls out at 2:19pm.
The overall battle of the GC will become clear in the afternoon with just 1:50 between Majka and Vegard Stake Laengen in tenth place. For a preview of the time trial, click here.
You can follow the entire stage live on Cyclingnews.
Stage 6 Time trial start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors
|13:04:00
|2
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13:05:00
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|13:06:00
|4
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|13:07:00
|5
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:08:00
|6
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|13:09:00
|7
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13:10:00
|8
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:11:00
|9
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13:12:00
|10
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|13:13:00
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|13:14:00
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|13:15:00
|13
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13:16:00
|14
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|13:17:00
|15
|Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
|13:18:00
|16
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13:19:00
|17
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:20:00
|18
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13:21:00
|19
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|13:22:00
|20
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:23:00
|21
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|13:24:00
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|13:25:00
|23
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|13:26:00
|24
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:27:00
|25
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|13:28:00
|26
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|13:29:00
|27
|Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|13:30:00
|28
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:31:00
|29
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|13:32:00
|30
|Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13:33:00
|31
|Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|13:34:00
|32
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:35:00
|33
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13:36:00
|34
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13:37:00
|35
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:38:00
|36
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|13:39:00
|37
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13:40:00
|38
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13:41:00
|39
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|13:42:00
|40
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|13:43:00
|41
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|13:44:00
|42
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:45:00
|43
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|13:46:00
|44
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|13:47:00
|45
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|13:48:00
|46
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13:49:00
|47
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|13:50:00
|48
|Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13:51:00
|49
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13:52:00
|50
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:53:00
|51
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:54:00
|52
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|13:55:00
|53
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13:56:00
|54
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|13:57:00
|55
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|13:58:00
|56
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|13:59:00
|57
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:00:00
|58
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:01:00
|59
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|14:02:00
|60
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:03:00
|61
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14:04:00
|62
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:05:00
|63
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14:06:00
|64
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates
|14:07:00
|65
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:08:00
|66
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|14:09:00
|67
|Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14:10:00
|68
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:11:00
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:12:00
|70
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:13:00
|71
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:14:00
|72
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:15:00
|73
|Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|14:16:00
|74
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:17:00
|75
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:18:00
|76
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|14:19:00
|77
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:20:00
|78
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:21:00
|79
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|14:22:00
|80
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:23:00
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:24:00
|82
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|14:25:00
|83
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:26:00
|84
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|14:27:00
|85
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:28:00
|86
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:29:00
|87
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:30:00
|88
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:31:00
|89
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:32:00
|90
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|14:33:00
|91
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14:34:00
|92
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:35:00
|93
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|14:36:00
|94
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|14:37:00
|95
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:38:00
|96
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|14:39:00
|97
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|14:40:00
|98
|Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14:41:00
|99
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:42:00
|100
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|14:43:00
|101
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:44:00
|102
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|14:45:00
|103
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|14:46:00
|104
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:47:00
|105
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14:48:00
|106
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|14:49:00
|107
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14:50:00
|108
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|14:51:00
|109
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|14:52:00
|110
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:53:00
|111
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|14:54:00
|112
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|14:55:00
|113
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:56:00
|114
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14:58:00
|115
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|15:00:00
|116
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:02:00
|117
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:04:00
|118
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15:06:00
|119
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|15:08:00
|120
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15:10:00
|121
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|15:12:00
|122
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:14:00
|123
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:16:00
