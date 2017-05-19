Trending

Tour of California stage 6 Big Bear time trial start times

Race leader Majka last man off at 3:16pm

Race leader Rafa Majka holds onto the yellow jersey

Race leader Rafa Majka holds onto the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The general classification of the 2017 Tour of California is set to be decided in Friday's Big Bear 24km time trial. Rafal Majka will be the last of the 123 riders to start at 3:16 pm with the race leader aiming to defend his slender six-second advantage over George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo). Martin Velits will be the first starter at 1:24 pm with riders to follow at one minute intervals while the top-ten riders will enjoy the benefit of two-minute intervals.

Related Articles

2017 Tour of California Stage 6 Preview

Tour of California: GC riders head for showdown on Mt. Baldy

Tour of California: Talansky wins on Mt Baldy

George Bennett: That was my chance to do something special and it all came undone

Tour of California: One switchback too far up Mt. Baldy for Boswell

Of the early starters, UAE Team Emirates' Filippo Ganna will be a rider to watch as he starts at 1:16pm. Australian Miles Scoton (BMC) and former U23 time trial world champion Mads Murtz Schmidt (Katusha) are also expected to set early fast times with the duo heading off at 1:19pm and 1:20pm respectively. Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) will also be looking to put in a fast time when he rolls out at 1:30pm in the US star and stripes jersey.

New Zealand time trial champion Jack Bauer will also be one to watch. He rolls out at 2:19pm.

The overall battle of the GC will become clear in the afternoon with just 1:50 between Majka and Vegard Stake Laengen in tenth place. For a preview of the time trial, click here.

You can follow the entire stage live on Cyclingnews.

Stage 6 Time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Martin Velits (Svk) Quick-Step Floors13:04:00
2Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13:05:00
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data13:06:00
4Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk13:07:00
5Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin13:08:00
6Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk13:09:00
7Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13:10:00
8Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:11:00
9Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13:12:00
10David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk13:13:00
11Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling13:14:00
12Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac13:15:00
13Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates13:16:00
14Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data13:17:00
15Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team13:18:00
16Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team13:19:00
17Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin13:20:00
18Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13:21:00
19Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo13:22:00
20Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe13:23:00
21Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team13:24:00
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo13:25:00
23Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac13:26:00
24Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:27:00
25Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates13:28:00
26Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling13:29:00
27Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac13:30:00
28Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:31:00
29Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors13:32:00
30Travis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13:33:00
31Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates13:34:00
32Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe13:35:00
33Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13:36:00
34Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb13:37:00
35Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:38:00
36Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin13:39:00
37Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13:40:00
38Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13:41:00
39John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo13:42:00
40Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky13:43:00
41Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo13:44:00
42Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe13:45:00
43Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors13:46:00
44Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team13:47:00
45Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team13:48:00
46Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13:49:00
47Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors13:50:00
48Sean Bennett (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13:51:00
49Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis13:52:00
50Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:53:00
51Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:54:00
52Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo13:55:00
53Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team13:56:00
54Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo13:57:00
55Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk13:58:00
56Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky13:59:00
57Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14:00:00
58Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin14:01:00
59Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky14:02:00
60Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14:03:00
61Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis14:04:00
62Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb14:05:00
63Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team14:06:00
64Kristijan Durasek (Cro) UAE Team Emirates14:07:00
65Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:08:00
66Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk14:09:00
67Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team14:10:00
68Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb14:11:00
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb14:12:00
70Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data14:13:00
71Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:14:00
72Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:15:00
73Matteo Dal Cin (Can) Rally Cycling14:16:00
74Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:17:00
75Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14:18:00
76Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors14:19:00
77Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:20:00
78Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin14:21:00
79Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling14:22:00
80Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:23:00
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac14:24:00
82Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors14:25:00
83Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe14:26:00
84Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb14:27:00
85Brendan Canty (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac14:28:00
86Daan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:29:00
87Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:30:00
88Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe14:31:00
89Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:32:00
90Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky14:33:00
91Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team14:34:00
92Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin14:35:00
93Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data14:36:00
94Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling14:37:00
95Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:38:00
96Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk14:39:00
97Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling14:40:00
98Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team14:41:00
99Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe14:42:00
100Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac14:43:00
101Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin14:44:00
102Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling14:45:00
103Ben King (USA) Dimension Data14:46:00
104Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:47:00
105Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis14:48:00
106David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky14:49:00
107Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team14:50:00
108Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors14:51:00
109Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team14:52:00
110Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:53:00
111Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors14:54:00
112Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo14:55:00
113Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:56:00
114Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates14:58:00
115Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky15:00:00
116Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:02:00
117Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb15:04:00
118Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15:06:00
119Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data15:08:00
120Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15:10:00
121Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky15:12:00
122George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:14:00
123Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe15:16:00

 