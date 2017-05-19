Tour of California stage 6 Big Bear time trial start times

Race leader Rafa Majka holds onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The general classification of the 2017 Tour of California is set to be decided in Friday's Big Bear 24km time trial. Rafal Majka will be the last of the 123 riders to start at 3:16 pm with the race leader aiming to defend his slender six-second advantage over George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo). Martin Velits will be the first starter at 1:24 pm with riders to follow at one minute intervals while the top-ten riders will enjoy the benefit of two-minute intervals.

Of the early starters, UAE Team Emirates' Filippo Ganna will be a rider to watch as he starts at 1:16pm. Australian Miles Scoton (BMC) and former U23 time trial world champion Mads Murtz Schmidt (Katusha) are also expected to set early fast times with the duo heading off at 1:19pm and 1:20pm respectively. Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) will also be looking to put in a fast time when he rolls out at 1:30pm in the US star and stripes jersey.

New Zealand time trial champion Jack Bauer will also be one to watch. He rolls out at 2:19pm.

The overall battle of the GC will become clear in the afternoon with just 1:50 between Majka and Vegard Stake Laengen in tenth place. For a preview of the time trial, click here.

You can follow the entire stage live on Cyclingnews.

Stage 6 Time trial start times