Tour of California stage 2 highlights - Video

Yes! Ben King (Cannondale) raises his arms in triumph

Ben King rode into the race lead at the Tour of California after taking the win on stage 2 into Santa Clara. The Cannondale rider arrived at the finish with Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), beating him in the final sprint to the line.

King and Huffman had been part of a four-man group that went away after the first climb and held off the chasing peloton by just eight seconds. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took the sprint for the minor placings ahead of the race leader at the time Peter Sagan (Tinkoff).

