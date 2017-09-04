Tour of Britain: Stage 1 highlights - Video

The sprint for the line with Ewan in pole position (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The final day stage winner of the Tour of Britain in 2016, Caleb Ewan continued his winning streak on stage one of the stage race in Kelso. The Australian on Orica-Scott took a narrow win ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) and Sky's Elia Viviani.

The win is Ewan's eighth of the season, with four coming on home soil in Australia and four in Europe, with victory also enough to secure a third leader's jersey of 2017. Ewan, 23, will take a three-second advantage into stage 2, the longest of the race, from Kielder Water & Forest Park to Blyth Boasson Hagen.

Stage 2 is again expected to feature in a sprint finish with Ewan asserting himself as the man to beat.